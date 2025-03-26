Create
  AEW Dynamite Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: Former WWE Star RETURNS; NEW Hurt Syndicate member, Cope to be betrayed?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 26, 2025 19:22 GMT

Check out the results for AEW Dynamite right here.

26 MAR 2025

This week's AEW Dynamite is just around the corner, and Tony Khan has prepared a PPV-worthy show for fans. Below are the advertised matches and segments:

Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian (fka Trey Baxter in WWE)
Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford
Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher
Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis
Rated-FTR sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone
Swerve Strickland calls out Jon Moxley
MJF answers MVP
