AEW Dynamite Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: Former WWE Star RETURNS; NEW Hurt Syndicate member, Cope to be betrayed?

This week's AEW Dynamite is just around the corner, and Tony Khan has prepared a PPV-worthy show for fans. Below are the advertised matches and segments: Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian (fka Trey Baxter in WWE) Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis Rated-FTR sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone Swerve Strickland calls out Jon Moxley MJF answers MVP
