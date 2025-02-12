AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: MJF in major COMMERCIAL FREE match; Former WWE stars in major title match; The Hurt Syndicate battle returning names; Singles debut

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX! Tonight's show should be a big one, as it will feature two different title matches, the singles debut of Megan Bayne on Dynamite, and MJF in a commercial free match! The following is what will be going down tonight: - MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes. - The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunn Club. - The Death Riders vs. Undisputed Kingdom. - Megan Bayne in action. - Max Caster's open challenge. - Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander. - And more! Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action for tonight's show!
