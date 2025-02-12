Create
  • AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: MJF in major COMMERCIAL FREE match; Former WWE stars in major title match; The Hurt Syndicate battle returning names; Singles debut

AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: MJF in major COMMERCIAL FREE match; Former WWE stars in major title match; The Hurt Syndicate battle returning names; Singles debut

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 12, 2025 16:42 GMT

Check out the results for AEW Dynamite right here.

16:42 (GMT)12 FEB 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX! Tonight's show should be a big one, as it will feature two different title matches, the singles debut of Megan Bayne on Dynamite, and MJF in a commercial free match! The following is what will be going down tonight:

- MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes.
- The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunn Club.
- The Death Riders vs. Undisputed Kingdom.
- Megan Bayne in action. 
- Max Caster's open challenge.
- Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander.
- And more!

Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action for tonight's show! 
