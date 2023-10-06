Create
  • Sports News
  • Sports
  • Asian Games 2023
  • Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 6: HS Prannoy in action shortly as India eye medals in archery, qualifications to final in kabaddi, badminton and cricket
Live

Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 6: HS Prannoy in action shortly as India eye medals in archery, qualifications to final in kabaddi, badminton and cricket

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedOct 06, 2023 06:58 IST

Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 6: Plenty of semifinal matches in store as India looks to assure at least a silver in multiple sports. Follow Sportskeeda for Asian Games 2023 live Score updates on October 6.

topic-thumbnail

06:58 (IST)6 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN)
Semifinal 1, A1 vs B2, India vs Nepal

Preview

The Indian Women's Kabaddi team will take on Thailand in the Semi-Finals of the Kabaddi event at the 2023 Asian Games. India finished on top of Group A along expected lines, although they did have a wobbly start, tieing 34-34 with the Chinese Taipei in their first match.

They recovered well after that, dominating their matches against Korea and Thailand. Opponents Nepal were placed in the 3-team Group B, and while they lost to Iran, they won the all-important clash against Bangladesh to finish 2nd in the group.

While India come into this match as the outright favorites, they'll want to avoid complacency and maintain their dominance as a preparation for the almost inevitable final against Iran.

06:54 (IST)6 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Recurve Team QF (Women)
Final Score: India 6 - 2 Japan

Set 4: India 54 - 51 Japan

Satsuki Noda has been impeccable for Japan and she starts things off with a 10 for them. A poor follow-up, though, from Asuza Yamauchi, who can only manage 7. India needs 27 to lead after the first round of shots, and they manage to get it as they hit a hat-trick of 9s.

Japan wilting under pressure now, and can shoot only an 8-8-9 in their second round of shots. All India needs is 25 to win this set and the match. Even a tie will do.

Ohh, a crucial 10 from Simranjeet Kaur in the second shot almost does it for India. Bhajan Kaur hits 9 with her third shot to get the job done for India!

India progress through to the semi-finals of this event after a pretty clinical display, especially from Bhajan Kaur. They'll need to do better against stronger opponents, though. Semi-finals up next at 07:50 IST!

06:50 (IST)6 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Recurve Team QF (Women)
Tie Score: India 4 - 2 Japan

Set 3: India 53 - 54 Japan

Satsuki Noda starts off with 10 in this must-win set for Japan. It goes worse from there, though as her teammates can only manage a 9 and an 8 to follow up. India needs 28 to take the lead after the first round of shots, and once again, it's Bhajan Kaur who delivers the 10 that has been elusive for Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet.

Japan score 27 in their next three shots, leaving India needing 28 to win this match in straight sets. However, pressure gets the better of Bhajan Kaur, who can only shoot an 8 in that final shot as Japan stay in the hunt and pick up their first points.

It's all going down to the fourth and final set now.

06:45 (IST)6 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Recurve Team QF (Women)
Tie Score: India 4 - 0 Japan

Set 2: India 56 - 54 Japan

A decent start from Japan as Satsuki Noda starts off with a 10, that's followed by an 8 and a 9. India get a 1-point lead after the first round of shots as Bhajan Kaur gets India's first 10 of the match after Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet hit 9s. 

Japan repeat their scores from the first set of shots, albeit in reverse this time, leaving India to get 27 in their three shots to win this set. India do so with ease, with Bhajan Kaur hitting the 10 once again.

06:39 (IST)6 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Recurve Team QF (Women)
Tie Score: India 2 - 0 Japan

Set 1: India 53 - 49 Japan

Both teams start off level in their first round of shots as Japan opens with a 10-8-8, to which India follows up with a 9-9-8. 

Japan messes up in their second round of shots, hitting only 24, with a 6 in their second shot costing them. India hit three 9s in their second round of shots and takes the first set comfortably. Good start this!

06:34 (IST)6 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Recurve Team QF (Women)
India vs Japan, Recurve Archery Women's Team Quarter-Final

Preview

The Indian Women's Recurve Archery team will eye redemption in the quarter-finals of the Team event against Japan after disappointing showings in the individual and Mixed Team events. India got the better of Thailand in the Round of 16 to reach the QFs, while Japan beat Mongolia. 

Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Harmanpreet Kaur are the three Indian archers, while Satsuki Noda, Tomomi Sugimoto, and Asuza Yamauchi comprise the Japanese team. 

The highest Indian archers have gone in any category of recurve archery in this Asian Games has been the quarter-finals, with India finishing on the wrong side of a shoot-out three times! Can they shrug that off and make the semi-finals? Let's find out!

06:26 (IST)6 OCT 2023

Promises to be quite an enthralling penultimate day in action for India! Sit back, relax and enjoy as we take you through all that unfolds over the course of this match!

06:26 (IST)6 OCT 2023

All eyes will be on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they look to assure themselves of a silver by entering the final in their respective categories. 

06:26 (IST)6 OCT 2023

Right so there will be plenty to look forward to for today. The Indian men's hockey team will play the final, while the kabaddi and cricket team will look to enter the final.

06:26 (IST)6 OCT 2023

Dipika Pallikal and Sandhu delivered as they added another Gold to India while Saurav Ghosal had to settle for Silver.

06:26 (IST)6 OCT 2023

Indian Archers did not disappoint once again, adding two shining Golds to the tally courtesy of the Men and Women Compound Teams. HS Prannoy battled out his opponent and held his nerve to win the medal!

06:26 (IST)6 OCT 2023

Day 11 did not start off in the greatest of fashions, with India failing to win medals in the final athletics event of Asian Games 2023, along with PV Sindhu being knocked out in the quarterfinal.

06:26 (IST)6 OCT 2023

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Day 12 of Asian Games 2023! As India inches closer to the 100-medal mark, today promises to bring about a big boost in their medal tally. 
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online