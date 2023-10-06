Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 6: HS Prannoy in action shortly as India eye medals in archery, qualifications to final in kabaddi, badminton and cricket

Semifinal 1, A1 vs B2, India vs Nepal Preview The Indian Women's Kabaddi team will take on Thailand in the Semi-Finals of the Kabaddi event at the 2023 Asian Games. India finished on top of Group A along expected lines, although they did have a wobbly start, tieing 34-34 with the Chinese Taipei in their first match. They recovered well after that, dominating their matches against Korea and Thailand. Opponents Nepal were placed in the 3-team Group B, and while they lost to Iran, they won the all-important clash against Bangladesh to finish 2nd in the group. While India come into this match as the outright favorites, they'll want to avoid complacency and maintain their dominance as a preparation for the almost inevitable final against Iran.
