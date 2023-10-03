Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 3: Indian Men's Kabaddi Team, Soft Tennis contingent in action for the first time, India bank on Athletics to improve medal tally.

2nd Half, 37' India 54 - 15 Bangladesh Sharp ankle hold from Nitesh Kumar and the support comes in immediately from that chain. Bangladesh down to three, and you know what that means, a Super Tackle! They've been really good in those situations and the tackle comes in from that right corner on Akash Shinde, who has no chance of escaping.
