  • Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 3: Indian Men's Kabaddi Team, Soft Tennis contingent in action for the first time, India bank on Athletics to improve medal tally.
Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 3: Indian Men's Kabaddi Team, Soft Tennis contingent in action for the first time, India bank on Athletics to improve medal tally.

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedOct 03, 2023 06:55 IST

06:55 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
2nd Half, 37'
India 54 - 15 Bangladesh

Sharp ankle hold from Nitesh Kumar and the support comes in immediately from that chain. Bangladesh down to three, and you know what that means, a Super Tackle! They've been really good in those situations and the tackle comes in from that right corner on Akash Shinde, who has no chance of escaping.

06:55 (IST)3 OCT 2023

SEPAKTAKRAW
IND 6-1 KOR

A much-stronger start from the men in blue as they step out with a more aggressive intent. 

Akash dominating the front court at the moment. Another spectacular roll kick lands on the other side of the net!

06:53 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
2nd Half, 34'
India 52 - 13 Bangladesh

India's lead nearly up to 40 now! That's India's fourth all-out, if you're keeping count.

06:52 (IST)3 OCT 2023

SEPAKTAKRAW
IND 0-0 KOR (Set score: 1-0)

A competitive first game went the way of Korea! The Indian side will look to turn the tables on their more fancied opponents, but it is a task that is easier said than done.

06:51 (IST)3 OCT 2023

ATHLETICS - Women's 800m Round 1
Harmilan Bains is in action after winning Silver in her previous outing. She leads the pack initially before falling back a touch. However, she switches gears in the end and finishes first! The final burst of energy gave her the push that took her to the first position! She earns direct qualification to the final! 

06:50 (IST)3 OCT 2023

SEPAKTAKRAW
India, meanwhile, are also in action in the Preliminary Group B match against South Korea in Men's Quadrant competition. After a good couple of days, the Indian side will look to build the momentum heading into the business end of competition!

06:47 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
2nd Half, 30'
India 43 - 11 Bangladesh

Rare raid point for Bangladesh. Tuhin Tarafder draws the error from Nitesh Kumar in the Indian right corner by going for the bonus. Soft point to concede, but the Bangladeshi No. 1 won't mind. Bangladesh have a Super Tackle opportunity, and they'll want to make the most of that.

06:45 (IST)3 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Individual
Aditi def. Amaya  149-143

After hitting a 9 in her opening arrow, Aditi goes on an insane spree to equal the Games Record of 149-150!

The Philippine archer did not di too badly herself, but it is hard to compete against an opponents who keeps hitting the bull's eyes shot after shot!

Aditi Gopichand will take on compatriot Jyothi Surekha in the semifinals later in the afternoon today, What a start for India at the archery range for India!

06:45 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
2nd Half, 28'
India 43 - 10 Bangladesh

Sachin too strong for the Bangladesh left corner. Arif Rabbani goes in for the double ankle hold, but it's too close to the middle-line. The support comes too late and it's a two-point raid.

06:42 (IST)3 OCT 2023

ATHLETICS - Women's 800m Round 1
22-year old Chanda is in action at the Women's 800m Round! And she wins it! She finishes first and earns direct qualification for the semifinals! 

06:40 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
2nd Half, 26'
India 39 - 10 Bangladesh

Bangladesh's No. 12 Mohammed Shahan has looked bright raiding from the left-hand side, and he has troubled Parvesh Bhainswal in that left cover. He claims a touch point, but it's not given. He goes for the review, but doesn't look like it's given.

06:39 (IST)3 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Individual QF
Aditi  89-84  Amaya

Incredible intensity from the Indian as she shoots her second consecutive perfect set! Two sets of 30-points mean she opens up a healthy five-point lead!

06:38 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
2nd Half, 24'
India 38 - 10 Bangladesh

Oh what a raid that is from Sachin Tanwar! He leaps over the onrushing chain from the right corner, regains his balance and gets another touch on the way to the middle-line. Excellent Super Raid from him. Bangladesh down to two now, as Akash Shinde easily picks the right corner off to get India close to another all-out. And Surjeet Singh gets a welcome tackle point to complete the all-out as India now go up by 28 points!

06:36 (IST)3 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Individual QF
Aditi  29-27  Amaya 

A strong start from the young Indian who follows her first 9 with back-to-back bull's eye shots. Her opponent, meanwhile, his a nervy-looking 8, missing the golden part of the target completely!

06:35 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
2nd Half, 22'
India 29 - 10 Bangladesh

India gets the all-out easily. Sachin Tanwar on the court now, and the No. 99 picks up a bonus immediately. Surjeet Singh caught in two minds about going for a tackle and concedes an easy point. Oh, there's Akash Shinde who picks up his first-ever point for India, raiding from that left-hand side! Proud moment for him.

06:35 (IST)3 OCT 2023

ATHLETICS - Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles
Tejaswin Shankar is back in action, after having taken a good lead following wins in High Jump and 400m race yesterday. This is not one of his strongest events and he finishes fifth out of six position! He collects 876 points from this event. It will be left to seen how this will impact his overall standings. Tejaswin Shankar continues to be in the lead! He has gone past the 5000-mark after six events, and second placed Chinese athlete is yet to get to that. He has a bit of cushion going into the Discus Throw event. 

06:34 (IST)3 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Individual QF
India's Aditi Gopichand Swami will look to join her countrywoman Jyothi in the Compound Individual semifinals, The 2023 World Archery Youth Championships medalist takes on Philippines' Amaya Amparo Conjuangco.

06:28 (IST)3 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Individual QF
Jyothi def. Adel  147-144

The Kazakh was punching well above her weight — shooting a perfect 30 in the third set  — to put some pressure on the top-seeded Indian.

Jyothi, however, keeps her cool to ensure safe passage into the semifinals, India starts off on a positive note!

06:26 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
Half-Time!
India 24 - 9 Bangladesh

Naveen Kumar will be pleased with that point. Once again, a super tackle situation, but this time he escapes successfully. Follows it up with another point against a two-man Bangladesh defense does Naveen. The whistle blows for half-time and Bangladesh staring at an all-out. India take a 15-point lead heading into the break and will want to extend their dominance even further.
India not fully hitting their stride in this first half, and they'd want more points from their defense. The raiders have done alright, with both Aslam and Naveen Kumar looking in good touch. Expect some substitutions in the second half, with the likes of Akash Shinde, Sachin Tanwar, and Nitin Rawal on the bench.

06:24 (IST)3 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Individual QF
Jyothi  59-57 Adel 

The Indian opens strong, missing the 10-mark only once in her first two sets. The Kazakh, meanwhile, shoots back-to-back 9s in her last two attempts.

06:22 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
1st Half, 18'
India 21 - 9 Bangladesh

Substitute Arjun Deshwal falls now. Goes in too deep on the right-hand side and the left corner doesn't miss with his ankle hold and the right cover is there for support in a flash. Oh, and Parvesh feigns going in for a tackle and forces a self-out. Unfortunate for Mijanur Rahman there.

06:22 (IST)3 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Individual QF
India's Jyothi  Surekha opens that day full of packed action with her Compound Individual quarterfinal tie against Kazakstan's Adel Zhenxenbinova.

Remember the Indian is the top seed in the women's competition, having finished atop the ranking round ladder!

06:20 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
1st Half, 16'
India 20 - 8 Bangladesh

Aslam Inamdar strutting his stuff here! Now executes a toe touch on the left-in, too quick for him to escape. Bangladesh down to three on court, but they get another Super Tackle! Naveen Kumar this time fails to get past the middle-line as the Bangladesh defense comes in clutch.

06:17 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
1st Half, 13'
India 18 - 5 Bangladesh

India call a timeout after Bangladesh trap the Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat with three men on the court to pick up two valuable Super Tackle points. They're putting in plenty of empty raids here, Bangladesh. They should at least go in for some bonus points. Meanwhile, great acceleration from Aslam Inamdar and the right corner was a sitting duck for a touch point. Oh, the left raider Mohammed Shashan gets his first point of the match for Bangladesh, he'll relish that!

06:13 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
1st Half, 10'
India 17 - 2 Bangladesh

Nearly halfway through the first half, and it's really a question of how big a lead India have. As it stands, it's a 14-point lead, and Bangladesh has four men on the court. Make that three as Vishal Bhardwaj executes a chain tackle against a hapless raider who runs right into them.

06:10 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
1st Half, 8'
India 13 - 2 Bangladesh

The Indian No.10 Naveen Kumar has been so good from that right-hand side, and Bangladesh hasn't been able to defend against him. He lures the right corner into a weak challenge before shrugging him off with ease. Aslam Inamdar follows it up with a bonus point to extend India's lead.

06:08 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
1st Half, 5'
India 11 - 2 Bangladesh

All raid points so far for in this match, and India is running away with this. Pawan Sehrawat gets his first point of the match following a weak tackle from the left corner, and Naveen Kumar follows it up with an excellent escape to get this game's first Super Raid. Bangladesh reduced to one, and it's the first all-out of the match. India totally on top here!

06:03 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
1st Half, 2'
India 1 - 0 Bangladesh
A couple of empty raids, and it's Naveen Kumar who opens the scoring for India from the right hand side.

06:01 (IST)3 OCT 2023

KABADDI (MEN)
Group A Match - India vs Bangladesh

Preview

The Indian Men's Kabaddi team begins their quest to secure gold in the 2023 Asian Games with a group-stage match against Bangladesh. Both sides are a part of Group A which also comprises Chinese Taipei, Japan, and Thailand. India's main medal rivals Iran will be in Group B and is expected to top the group, so India would want to do the same to avoid meeting them in the semi-finals.
India is still the overwhelming favorite to win this match and gold this year after the heartbreak of 2018. Can they get off to a stellar start? Live action coming up!

05:55 (IST)3 OCT 2023

Follow the entire live coverage of all action on Day 10 of Asian Games right here at Sportskeeda!

05:55 (IST)3 OCT 2023

Looking ahead the Men's Kabaddi Team will be action today, and so will the soft tennis contingent, who kick-off their campaign today. The Indian Women's Kabaddi teams after a tie against Chinese Taipei yesterday, will hope to turn things around here. 

05:55 (IST)3 OCT 2023

Surprises came in the form of bronze medals for both the Indian Men's and Women's Roller Skating Relay teams. Then, it was time for the Athletics contingent to shine, and they certainly did not disappoint.Parul Chaudhary and Priti achieved success in the same race, securing silver and bronze medals, respectively.Ancy Sojan's outstanding performances earned her a well-deserved silver medal.Furthermore, the Mixed 4x400m Relay Team's bronze was upgraded to a silver after a lane infringement by Sri Lanka.

05:55 (IST)3 OCT 2023

In the world of Indian shuttlers, two unfortunate walkovers were handed over to their opponents due to their health conditions. They will be hoping that those in action today can go ahead with their matches, including Prannoy, who is potentially using a back injury. 

05:55 (IST)3 OCT 2023

The day began with Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee showing immense determination in the semifinals but ultimately settling for a bronze medal.

05:55 (IST)3 OCT 2023

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Day 10 of Asian Games 2023. We have a potentially scintillating day in store as plenty of action is coming up!
