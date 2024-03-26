CSK vs GT Live Score Updates, IPL 2024, Match 7: CSK, GT square off in repeat of last year's three-day final

How's it going, everyone? Six games, six home wins so far. Tonight, we are back at Chepauk, which is usually a fortress for the Chennai Super Kings. Up against them, though, are the Gujarat Titans, who have been pretty good away from home since their IPL debut in 2022. Lots to look forward to, plenty of storylines to get immersed in. Remember, whoever wins tonight, will go top (for the time being at least), and these two sides also have history between them, having contested arguably the GOAT IPL final last May. Neither of those captains is captaining their side tonight (more on that in the preview below) but it does give two young skippers a chance to show what they are made of. Hello and welcome everyone to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Match 7 of IPL 2024 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans, who they defeated last year to become champions. Hop on, this should be fun!
Six games, six home wins so far. Tonight, we are back at Chepauk, which is usually a fortress for the Chennai Super Kings. Up against them, though, are the Gujarat Titans, who have been pretty good away from home since their IPL debut in 2022. Lots to look forward to, plenty of storylines to get immersed in. Remember, whoever wins tonight, will go top (for the time being at least), and these two sides also have history between them, having contested arguably the GOAT IPL final last May. Neither of those captains is captaining their side tonight (more on that in the preview below) but it does give two young skippers a chance to show what they are made of.
Hello and welcome everyone to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Match 7 of IPL 2024 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans, who they defeated last year to become champions. Hop on, this should be fun!