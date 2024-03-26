Create
CSK vs GT Live Score Updates, IPL 2024, Match 7: CSK, GT square off in repeat of last year's three-day final

Mar 26, 2024

18:33 (IST)26 MAR 2024

How's it going, everyone? 

Six games, six home wins so far. Tonight, we are back at Chepauk, which is usually a fortress for the Chennai Super Kings. Up against them, though, are the Gujarat Titans, who have been pretty good away from home since their IPL debut in 2022. Lots to look forward to, plenty of storylines to get immersed in. Remember, whoever wins tonight, will go top (for the time being at least), and these two sides also have history between them, having contested arguably the GOAT IPL final last May. Neither of those captains is captaining their side tonight (more on that in the preview below) but it does give two young skippers a chance to show what they are made of. 

Hello and welcome everyone to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Match 7 of IPL 2024 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans, who they defeated last year to become champions. Hop on, this should be fun!

01:14 (IST)26 MAR 2024

Last May, the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans served up an IPL final for the ages. It swung one way, then the other. And it came down to four runs being needed off the final ball. Ravindra Jadeja held his nerve to capitalise on a leg-stump full toss, and turbocharged CSK to their fifth title.

In the aftermath of that match, Hardik Pandya (GT captain then) said he did not mind losing to his friend and mentor MS Dhoni because good things happen to good people. Dhoni, moments later, said that he would try to be back for another season – as a gift from his end.

A lot has changed since then. Well, Dhoni has not retired but he is no longer captain. Hardik is no longer at GT. And on Tuesday, two captains with a combined IPL captaincy experience of two matches, will walk out for the toss.

There is no denying that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are two of the more pleasing openers going around. When they are on song, they make batting look easy. Neither, though, has battled through an IPL campaign with the added pressure of being skipper. The effects of that might only be felt later in the season, but given neither really set the world ablaze in their respective opening game, they will be feeling the pinch to perform.

Batting wise, CSK seem to have more firepower than GT. If Shardul Thakur is included (more on that later), they can have batting up to No.10. Rachin Ravindra, on debut, blazed his way to 37 off 15, and Ajinkya Rahane showed the sort of intent that was a feature of his batting last season. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube were not at their free-flowing best, but were composed in the run-chase, taking CSK home comfortably.

Gujarat, meanwhile, huffed and puffed a little on a tacky surface against the Mumbai Indians. Sai Sudharsan top-scored and bagged the POTM award but could not accelerate as much as he or his team would have wanted. The middle order also did not stand up, and that will be something the Titans would want to rectify.

With the ball, things seem more evenly matched. If a turning track is dished out, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore will be more than handy. Jadeja, though, will also likely have a say, along with Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK, though, have a couple of tough decisions to make with respect to their bowling attack. Matheesha Pathirana, their death-bowling hero from last year, has arrived. In his absence, though, Mustafizur Rahman rocked up and bagged a four-wicket haul on the opening night. If Theekshana continues to play, only one of Mustafizur or Pathirana will start on Tuesday.

The other dilemma is around Tushar Deshpande. He was CSK’s highest wicket-taker last season but leaked plenty of runs. The latter aspect came to the fore against RCB too, and with Shardul waiting in the wings, CSK might just be tempted to bring back the more experienced campaigner.

All things considered, though, CSK might just start this game as favourites. Because of how strong their batting is, but also because they have a pretty decent record at Chepauk. They also have fond memories of facing the Titans at this venue, having outlasted them in the Qualifier last season.

But the Titans, as they showed on Sunday, cannot be written off. They have a steely determination about them, and they have a knack of staying in games even when they are not playing well, before pouncing on key moments and tilting it their way.

Don’t be surprised, thus, if CSK and GT serve up a cracker at Chepauk!

CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman

GT Probable XII: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma
