[Watch] MS Dhoni takes a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper MS Dhoni pulled off a spectacular piece of athleticism to send Vijay Shankar packing in IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday.

GT were looking to rebuild in the middle overs after both their opening batters fell inside the powerplay phase. The local pair of Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar had a huge task of negotiating the tough middle overs in the Chepauk and laying a good enough platform for the lower-order to pull something off.

However, Vijay Shankar had to depart in the eighth over after scoring just a run-a-ball 12 courtesy of an inspired bowling change by Ruturaj Gaikwad combined with Dhoni's piece of brilliance with the gloves.

The GT all-rounder edged a regulation length delivery, and for a moment it seemed like it would evade the wicket-keeper and find its way to the boundary. However, Dhoni anticipated the ball's trajectory well, timed his dive well, and pulled off a full stretch to get the ball into his gloves.

Have a look at the brilliant catch right here:

Expand Tweet

Dhoni, 42, has not had to bat yet in the season so far, with the rest of the CSK batting unit being in a fine run of form. However, he has had a say behind the wickets, taking two catches and executing a run-out in the season opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

MS Dhoni's catch puts a huge dent in GT's run chase attempt

The stellar catch by MS Dhoni has brought out David Miller into bat as early as the eighth over in the run chase.

At the halfway mark of the innings, GT are placed at 80/3, with impact player Matheesha Pathirana being introduced into the attack as well. David Miller's introduction has naturally led to a surge in the run rate, but the visitors still need to score at a rate of 12.7 runs per over to pull off the run chase.

What keeps GT in the game is the fact that they have a deep batting lineup, with all of Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia capable of scoring a brisk pace. Furthermore, the conditions have also not allowed spinners to come into play like a traditional match at the Chepauk.