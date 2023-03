India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test: Although the Indian spinners created a doubt in the Australian batsmen's minds, but they haven't been able to get a wicket yet. Handscomb, and Green have a good partnership building and they're strengthening Australia's lead as every run counts on this turning track. Will India be able to make a difference in the umpcoming hour or will the visitors carry on with their run making? Follow Sportskeeda for IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score.

