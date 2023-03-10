Create
Live

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day-2: Will India be able to derail Australia's strong batting display on Day 2?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 10, 2023 09:56 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day-2 Updates: For the first time since the first Test of this series, a side survived full day of batting at the crease. While everyone apart from Labuschagne got starts, it was Usman Khawaja's grit and determination which surpassed the ace Indian bowling as he notched up his maiden ton in India to get Australia to a great finish on Day 1. With Cameron Green looking in good touch at the other end, the Kangaroos are eyeing a big total. Its down to the Indian bowlers to stop this from happening. Can they make a turnaround today?. Follow Sportskeeda for India vs Australia Live Score of 4th Test

topic-thumbnail

09:56 (IST)10 MAR 2023

India need to strike
 As far as India is concerned, they need to up the anti and get the batsmen to get out of their comfort zone to score runs. With the first half and hour almost done, its time the hosts pinch in a wicket.

09:52 (IST)10 MAR 2023

A steady start
 Khawaja, and Green have started well with rotation of strike in regular intervals. Its important for the duo to not let the pressure mount as Australia's hopes of a big total rely on them.

09:39 (IST)10 MAR 2023

Fifty for Green
 That single brings a well-made fifty. This will surely be a big boost to his confidence as this came against India in India.

09:36 (IST)10 MAR 2023

Jadeja to bowl
Ravindra Jadeja will start the proceedings for India and its the centurion Usman Khawaja on strike. 

09:31 (IST)10 MAR 2023

Match begins shortly
We're just moments away from the kickstart of Day 2 of the 4th Test. Who do you think will gain the upperhand in the morning session?

09:21 (IST)10 MAR 2023

Pitch Report
The run-scoring will get a little difficult, the ball won't turn much but the wicket will get slower. Adds that the odd delivery might straighten enough for the spinners but the pitch doesn't have many demons in it. Day 2 will be a hard battle for the batters - Dinesh Karthik, and Murali Kartik in the pitch report.The run-scoring will get a little difficult, the ball won't turn much but the wicket will get slower. Adds that the odd delivery might straighten enough for the spinners but the pitch doesn't have many demons in it. Day 2 will be a hard battle for the batters - Dinesh Karthik, and Murali Kartik in the pitch report.

09:14 (IST)10 MAR 2023

The Indian bowling
On a pretty difficult one to bowl on, the Indian trio of Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar seemed less effective as they were in thr prrvious three Tests. While Yadav too had his struggles, it was Shami who bowled good lines and even gained the reward for it.

08:59 (IST)10 MAR 2023

A tough challenge
 India awaits a rigorous challenge on Day 2 as Khawaja, and Green are well set at the crease and this pitch has runs in it so it won't be that simple to get wickets. The hosts would need to dismiss Khawaja early as he looks in a sublime form batting on 104*.

08:55 (IST)10 MAR 2023

As far as the Indian bowling is concerned, Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers with 2 scalps apart from Ashwin, and Jadeja's one wicket each.

08:55 (IST)10 MAR 2023

Usman Khawaja's century was the highlight of the day as he toiled the Indian bowlers with great batting display.

08:53 (IST)10 MAR 2023

For the first time since the opening Test, a team batted one whole day and we can expect more runs from this Ahmedabad pitch. 

08:52 (IST)10 MAR 2023

After a fascinating round of red-ball cricket, Australia came out to be the stronger side as they posted 255-4.

08:52 (IST)10 MAR 2023

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and Australia!
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online