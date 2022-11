LIVE By : Sportskeeda Desk



India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates for 2nd T20I: India is going to bat first in this second T20I against New Zealand. We have a fresh opening pair in the form of Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant. Let's see if they'll be able to get their team off to a good start or will the New Zealand attack get the better of the duo. Follow Sportskeeda for IND vs NZ Live Score for 2nd T20I.