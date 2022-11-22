Create

IND vs NZ Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain threat looms large in Napier

By : Sportskeeda Desk
Updated: November 22,2022 11:22:44 (IST)
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates for 3rd T20I: While India aim to see out a 2-0 series win at Napier today, New Zealand will want to be a thorn in those plans by sneaking out a win. The biggest threat to both those ambitions though, is what seems to be the ever-present clouds over McLean Park. They're there, they're showering down a bit and we could see rain impact the game yet again in this series. The Kiwis, of course, will be more disappointed than the Indians if rain were to not allow the match to take place today. An opportunity to level the series could slip through their fingers, while India will take the series 1-0 if the game was to be abandoned. Not how anyone wants this series to end, of course. Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda.

11:22 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
Good news, folks! Simon Doull has suggested that the rain has finally stopped. The covers should be off soon enough while players continue the warm-ups in the background. 

11:18 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
Twitter has been filled to the brim with these SKY vs Kohli debates. For us at Sportskeeda though, it’s not been a case of one against the other. Anuj (yes, again :P) fills us in on why he thinks Suryakumar Yadav is the heir to King Kohli’s throne ☟

11:09 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
Reports in Napier say that there has been some rain in the city. The clouds of McLean Park could well keep the Indian and Kiwi cricketers at bay for the time being. We hope to see some clearer skies, and as a by-product, some bat-and-ball action out in the middle.

11:05 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
It is Umran Malik's birthday today, of course. And for the quick-bowling enthusiasts across India (and the world, maybe?), no better day to unleash the young quick yet again eh? Cause at the end of the day, pace is pace yaar!

11:04 (IST)

22 Nov 2022

11:00 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
Our hopes are not shining the brightest when it comes to having a full uninterrupted game at McLean Park today. And that has to do with the possibility of rain being problematically high. 92% chances, as per this report by Anuj! ☟

10:55 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
The Rishabh Pant-Sanju Samson debate is rearing its ugly head again. What side of the line do you fall on? Either way, our very own Renin Wilben Albert has had his say. Check it out here ☟

10:39 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
Now, with the start of the 3rd T20I less than a couple of hours away, one wonders if India’s approach will well and truly change. The dawn of a new era and what not! Suryakumar Yadav aside, there weren’t too many glimpses of that attacking nature that the Indian team is supposed to be looking to imbibe. And unfortunately, that has been the case for most part of the past year. Whether it changes this time around remains to be seen. So stay tuned for all that we’ve got for you here at Sportskeeda!

10:39 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
Finn Allen will be the danger man for Kane Williamson’s side. While he may have failed to make an impression so far in the series, his Power Play strike rate of 157.36 speaks for itself. If Allen gets going early, we could be in for quite the show.

10:39 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
Suryakumar Yadav has been extremely impressive in 2022 and will almost certainly be the man to watch out for in the Indian camp. That point was hit home further by the blistering unbeaten 111 that SKY scored at Mount Maungunui.

10:39 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
India have won 4 of the 8 T20I series that these two teams have been involved in, while the Kiwis have come away with 3 series wins. For India, this game represents an opportunity to go 5-3 up in that regard. As for the matches itself, the Men in Blue could get their noses into a 10-9 lead.

10:39 (IST)

22 Nov 2022
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s coverage of the Third T20I between India and New Zealand. I am Habil Ahmed, and I will be bringing to you regular updates of all the happenings from Napier today.

