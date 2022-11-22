IND vs NZ Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain threat looms large in Napier

LIVE By : Sportskeeda Desk



India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates for 3rd T20I: While India aim to see out a 2-0 series win at Napier today, New Zealand will want to be a thorn in those plans by sneaking out a win. The biggest threat to both those ambitions though, is what seems to be the ever-present clouds over McLean Park. They're there, they're showering down a bit and we could see rain impact the game yet again in this series. The Kiwis, of course, will be more disappointed than the Indians if rain were to not allow the match to take place today. An opportunity to level the series could slip through their fingers, while India will take the series 1-0 if the game was to be abandoned. Not how anyone wants this series to end, of course. Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda.