IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Murphy castles Jadeja, India stands at 328-8

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 11, 2023 09:51 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day-3, Updates: With a commanding lead of 144 runs, India is in the driver's seat at the moment. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are out there at the crease batting on 66* and 52* respectively. The 8th wicket stand for the hosts has added 81 runs, the most for any wicket in this inning. Australia had a tough outing with the ball on Day 2 as skipper Rohit Sharma displayed his masterclass with a classy century. Will the Kangaroos be able to chip in with the remaining wickets or will the hosts extend their score?. Follow India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda.

09:51 (IST)11 FEB 2023

India vs Australia live score: Murphy gets his 6th
A beautiful deceive by Murphy as he picks the danger man Jadeja after the ball did not spin as much as Jadeja anticipated. He gets dismissed for 70. India is 328-8.

09:37 (IST)11 FEB 2023

India vs Australia live score: End of first
A good start by India as they score three runs with solid front foot defense. Its 324-7. 

09:33 (IST)11 FEB 2023

India vs Australia live score: Cummins to Axar
Aussie skipper Pat Cummins will get started with the ball on Day 3 and he has Axar Patel on strike. India is 321-7.

09:30 (IST)11 FEB 2023

India vs Australia live score: Day 3 to begin
We're just minutes away from the start of live action of Day 3. Today's a crucial day in the context of the game as the situation is a bit tricky for Australia. Will India continue on its merry run? Who're you rooting for?

09:23 (IST)11 FEB 2023

India vs Australia live score: Indian tail
Earlier, the Indian tail-enders were an easy nail to pull out. But the recent performances from the bowlers with the bat have completely changed the dynamics. Players lie Ashwin, and Jadeja are specialized batsmen for sure. However, things have taken a positive turnaround for others too. Axar has improved a lot on his batting and it was on show yesterday, Siraj can strike some as well. While Shami has already scored Test fifties in the past. 

09:12 (IST)11 FEB 2023

India vs Australia live score: Defining first session
The Nagpur pitch hasn't been the easiest to bat, with the Australian innings as a proof. The Indian batsmen faced difficulties too as Murphy's web castles 5 players. Fortunately for India, Jadeja, and Axar played the calm game and dominated in the final session yesterday. The morning session will be a defining one today as quick wickets or big runs will have a say in the result of this mach. 

09:03 (IST)11 FEB 2023

As far as Day 3 goes, Australia would hope to get done with the Indian tail as soon as possible. However, it is looking like a daunting task with Jadeja, and Axar timing the ball beautifully. It's a new day which often generates both early wickets and early runs. How will the first session pan out today?

09:03 (IST)11 FEB 2023

Previously, captain Rohit Sharma's steady and crucial knock of 120 saw him become the 1st ever Indian captain to notch a hundred in all three formats of the game. This was his 9th Test century and truly a special one, considering the conditions and the moment.

09:03 (IST)11 FEB 2023

Jadeja reached another landmark as he equaled Ashwin's record of scoring a half-century and picking up a 5-wicket haul in the same match for the sixth time in his career.

09:02 (IST)11 FEB 2023

Ravindra Jadeja is currently batting on 66* and Axar Patel is out there on 52*. The two toiled the Aussie bowlers in the last session on Day 2 as they ensured India doesn't lose any more wickets. The 81-run partnership is the biggest yet in the innings and is growing effortlessly.

09:02 (IST)11 FEB 2023

Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. With 321-7 on the board, India is currently leading by 144 runs over Australia as they previously bundled out for 177 in their first innings.
