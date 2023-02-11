IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Murphy castles Jadeja, India stands at 328-8

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day-3, Updates: With a commanding lead of 144 runs, India is in the driver's seat at the moment. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are out there at the crease batting on 66* and 52* respectively. The 8th wicket stand for the hosts has added 81 runs, the most for any wicket in this inning. Australia had a tough outing with the ball on Day 2 as skipper Rohit Sharma displayed his masterclass with a classy century. Will the Kangaroos be able to chip in with the remaining wickets or will the hosts extend their score?. Follow India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda.