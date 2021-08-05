Create
India vs Germany Men's Hockey Olympics 2021 bronze medal match LIVE scores, updates & commentary

Catch all LIVE scores, updates of India vs Germany Men's Hockey bronze medal match at Olympics 2021
Updated: 05 August 2021 06:42 IST - Published: August, 05 2021 06:02 AM IST
India's road to the bronze medal match:
India def. New Zealand 3-2 in the round robin
Australia def. India 7-1 in the round robin
India def. Spain 3-0 in the round robin
India def. Argentina 3-1 in the round robin
India def. Japan 5-3 in the round robin

India def. Great Britain 3-1 in the Quarter-finals
Belgium def. 5-2 in the Semi-final
Nerves must be at an all time high! Two teams who have not spared to give it their all in this competition, have pushed their limits and find themselves competing one last time. 
The two sides have met on 5 previous occasions, with Germany leading the current head-to-head 3-1. One of the matches ended in a draw; take a look at the details above!
Lineups:

Germany: Alexander Stadler (GK), Mats Jurgen Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Martin Dominik Haner, Johannes Grosse, Timm Alexander Herzbruch, Tobias Constantin Hauke (C), Jan Christopher Ruhr, Florian Fuchs, Benedikt Furk, Timur Oruz

India: Dilpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (GK), Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Amit Rohidas
India's star defender and drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh has been the highest goal scorer for the side, having found the back of the net on 5 different occasions, including once during the semifinals against Belgium! For Germany, the highest number of goals have been scored by no. 4 in the line-up, Lukas Windfeder!
It is bronze medal match day and we are just as thrilled as you are! Live action is scheduled to start at around 7 am IST, which is around 35 minutes from now. in the meantime, read our full-length preview of today's very crucial game between India vs Germany using the link above!
Hello and a very good morning to one and all! Welcome to SportsKeeda's live coverage of the Bronze Medal Match in Hockey, where India take on Germany for one last chance at an Olympic Medal! Both teams suffering a heartbreak in their respective semi finals, but on both occasions the better team winning and setting up a final clash between the two top ranked teams in the world later in the day. 

It is fitting as well in a way, to see teams ranked 3rd and 4th, battling it out for the bronze medal! You guessed it right, India are 3rd in the world, and their opponents today, are 4th. This is going to be a fierce battle, maybe even fiercer than the finals, because only one team leaves from here as a medal winner! The other, despite all their efforts will go home empty handed. 

Both teams from one perspective have had a similar run to this game. Both finished second in their groups, both teams managed to win the quarter finals with a scoreline of 3-1, and both teams lost to the better ranked team in the semis. But in the group stages, India managed to win four out five games, whereas Germany managed three out of five, including a shocking loss to South Africa. 

Although, at the same time, Germany have enjoyed scoring more goals in the competition and conceding fewer goals than India have. That could be one advantage that Germany bring into this encounter. Another advantage that the Germans will mentally have is that they beat India in RIo 2016, in the group stages 2-1, and very recently in a warm up game, before the Olympics, they came out on top as well. 

Overall as well, Germany has a sensational win record against India, winning more than 50% of games between the two sides. India did manage a thumping 6-1 win against Germany earlier in the year, but this stage is completely different. Germany were here 5 years earlier as well, and emerged victorious. In a way, they are defending their bronze medal today. I

t has been a long long time since India has reached a medal match, 41 years to be precise! India should leave all their past horrors behind and come out with a positive and fresh mindset. Not a lot of people had thought India will make it this far, but here they are, getting ready for one of the biggest games in their lives. Many of the players in this team might never get another chance at an Olympic medal, and they should make it count. 

Against Belgium too, India showed a lot of determination and grit, but were just not a match for the world no. 2 on that day! But regardless, they played a brilliant game, and can take a lot of positives from it. They have lost just two games when compared to Germany's three and surely they'll know where to hit the Germans hard. 

Germany, much like India, put up a good fight against the best team in the world, Australia, but the latter continue their dominance, marching into the finals and are looking like the better team to win it. Germany too, would have seen the thumping Australia gave India in the group stages, and will want to replicate some of those tactics. 

Both teams have played against each other quite a bit, and will be aware of each others' strengths and weaknesses, so expect a high intensity match, where both teams will be fired up, will be at each other's throats, and will definitely be aiming to capitalise on each others' mistakes! So grab your morning coffee or tea, spread that butter on your toast, and sit back as we take you through this roller coaster today!

