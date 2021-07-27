India vs Spain hockey LIVE score: Men's pool A Olympics 2021 commentary & updates

#TOKYO2020 #STRONGERTOGETHER #HOCKEYINVITES @TheHockeyIndia v @rfe_Hockey pic.twitter.com/O4rAxZUyEk— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 27, 2021
18'
🇪🇸 Penalty Corner given
🇮🇳 Penalty Corner saved
🇮🇳 1:0 🇪🇸
#INDvESP
Q1: 🇮🇳2-0 🇪🇸
Rupinder Pal Singh converts! India are enjoying a much better start than in their first two matches.
Q1: 🇮🇳1-0 🇪🇸
Simranjeet Singh, absolutely alone in the D, receives the ball and calmly hits it past Spain's goalkeeper Quico Cortes.
Q1: 🇮🇳0-0 🇪🇸
India deprives Spain from possessing the ball in these early stages of the match. No real scoring opportunity yet, though.
Q1: 🇮🇳0-0 🇪🇸
Match underway!
Here is the head to head record between India and Spain at the #Olympics
What are your predictions for this game? The match starts at 10 am local time.