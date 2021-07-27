Create
India vs Spain hockey LIVE score: Men's pool A Olympics 2021 commentary & updates

All LIVE updates, commentary & analysis as India meets Spain in Pool A hockey at Olympics 2021
Updated: 27 July 2021 07:27 IST - Published: July, 27 2021 06:03 AM IST
36' 3rd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

A yellow card for Spain's captain Miguel Delas as Spain make an error in their substitution mistake. Spain are reduced to 10-men.
35' 3rd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

India enter the Spanish circle but a lot of bodies in defence means that the ball finds the foot of an Indian player. Free hit for Spain. 
35' 3rd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

Rupinder Pal puts the ball into Spanish circle looking to find an Indian player but India can only win a long corner.
34' 3rd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

Spain are putting in pressure and have come out with a high press.
32' 3rd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

A congested order of play. Spain's Enrique Gonzalez enters the Indian circle from the right and looks to win a penalty corner, but Harmanpreet manages to clear the ball.
And we're off with the third quarter
India's drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh opened his account at the Olympics. He scored his first penalty corner goal in the sixth attempt. A good sign for India. India's other penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh has already scored 2 goals in the tournament.
HT: India 2-0 Spain

The first-half comes to an end. After taking the lead in the first quarter, India were tested in their defense and they have stepped up. Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar and Rupinder Pal Singh have been rock solid and India goes into the second half looking steady.
...
30' 2nd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

a slap shot attempt to score by Spain a goal but it goes.
29' 2nd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

Spain try to build a quick counter attack but Rupinder Pal Singh steps up and halts the threat at the half-line. 
27' 2nd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

That was close! Beltran hits a backhand but it just goes wide. Spain are on the front foot here.
25' 2nd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

David Alegre tries to enter the circle from the left but is disallowed
2nd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

Quemada's drag flick goes wide off the goal and India survive.
2nd Quarter India 2-0 Spain

Spain get a free hit outside the penalty area. They have appealed for a penalty corner and taken a review. The review is successful and they win a PC
2nd Qtr India 2-0 Spain

Spain try to build an attack from the right flank but Rupinder Pal Singh gets down and blocks it. Good defending!!
17' India 2 - Spain 0

A penalty corner for Spain. Sreejesh blocks it comfortably. 
Time for the second quarter. 
...
A strong start for India. Here are the stats from the first quarter

India scored 2 goals in the first quarter
End of the first quarter. India have been on the money. India take the lead with Simranjeet scoring and a minute later Rupinder Pal Singh doubles the lead. 
...
15' India 2 - Spain 0

Rupinder Pal Singh calmly slots the ball into the goal. He sends it to Franciso Cortes' right with terrific precision. 
15' India 1 - Spain 0

Penalty corner for India. 

Rupinder Pal Singh drag flicks ferociously. The Spain goalkeeper Francisco deflects the ball to his player, but there is a second PC awarded. 

The second PC too is averted by the goalkeeper and we will have a third. 

The third Rupinder Pal Singh's dragflick is blocked by a player using his body. 

A penalty stroke awarded. 
14' India 1 - Spain 0

India takes the lead from a superb Simranjeet Singh goal. 

A beautiful pass from Dilpreet Singh and Simranjeet had the time to neatly slot it in. He was left unmarked too. 
12' India 0 - Spain 0

Penalty corner for Spain. Pae Quemada feeds the ball and Alejandro Alonso with the dragflick. Surender Kumar deflects it. 

However, the umpire goes for a referral to see if the player was on line when the shot was taken.  
11' India 0 - Spain 0

India not putting complete pressure on Spain here. Although the circle entries are there, the Indians haven't look completely menacing inside the circle. They have been guilty of not holding the ball too well and a couple of shots haven't been with complete conviction. 
9' India 0 - Spain 0

Simranjeet with a superb pass from the right flank. Alas, Hardik Singh was out of his mark to take any advantage of Simranjeet's brilliance. The ball is not lost as India mange to enter the circle again. Manpreet Singh flicks it hard but the Spain defenders avert all danger. 
8' India 0 - Spain 0

India is enjoying good ball possession now. They have also made more circle entries than Spain. It looks good for India to take the lead anytime.  
A glimpse of the South Pitch at the Oi Hockey Stadium. 

The customary handshake between the two teams (PC: RFEH)
5' India 0 - Spain 0

Vivek almostttttt scores! 

Francisco Cortes averts danger by blocking a terrific attempt from the Indian striker. 
3' India 0 - Spain 0

A tussle between Surender Kumar and a Spain defender. The defender has his hand hit hard by Surender's hockey stick. Play halts for a few seconds. 
1' India 0 - Spain 0

India start off with possession. The Spaniards get on a counter-attack and get into the Indian D. 
We are almost underway. Sreejesh takes the final few seconds to do some stretching. The whistle goes and we are off. 
The Indians get into the customary huddle. Sreejesh has some motivating words for the team. The team looks pumped up. 
100th match

Indian defender Amit Rohidas is playing his 100th match today. 
Time for the National Anthems

We have the Indian National Anthem first followed by Spain's. 
The playing conditions today are windy and rainy. It will not be easy out on the pitch.
While the Indian team is ranked No. 5 in the world, their Spanish counterparts hold the 8th spot in the FIH world rankings. India are the favorites going into this match. However, no match is easy at the Olympics and India will need to bring their A-game to win today.
Spain’s David Alegre is playing in his fifth Olympic Games, which equals the record of Teun de Nooijer (NED) and Pol Amat (ESP).
India have dominated the Spanish team in their head-to-head record. They will take encouragement from this and look to get back to winning ways.
...
What India needs to do

As India gear up to meet Spain, former Indian captain and Olympian Mohammed Riaz threw light on how the Indian team could bounce back from the demoralizing loss and prepare for the remaining matches.
Here is India's starting line up for today's match

