India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates

HEAD TO HEAD:<br> iNDIA 13- 11 SPAIN<br><br> The Indians just about edge out Spain in the head-to-head numbers with the first match between the two sides having been played in August 1948 at the London Olympics.<br> The Indians first lost to Spain at the 1978 Hockey World Cup and a see-saw battle ensued thereafter.<br><br>The Indians have enjoyed a slight edge in recent years but were beaten by Max Caldas' team in the first leg of the 2022-23 Hockey Pro League in November before winning the second leg via a shootout.