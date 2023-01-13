Create

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates

Jan 13, 2023

Match begins at 1900 IST

HEAD TO HEAD:  iNDIA 13- 11 SPAIN

The Indians just about edge out Spain in the head-to-head numbers with the first match between the two sides having been played in August 1948 at the London Olympics.  The Indians first lost to Spain at the 1978 Hockey World Cup and a see-saw battle ensued thereafter.

The Indians have enjoyed a slight edge in recent years but were beaten by Max Caldas' team in the first leg of the 2022-23 Hockey Pro League in November before winning the second leg via a shootout.

Welcome to Sportskeeda’s coverage of the Pool D clash between India and Spain at the ongoing 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup.

The Indians, who ended up as losing quarterfinalists in the previous edition of the tournament in 2018 won a historic Olympic bronze medal in 2021 and are better prepared for the medal hunt at home this time.

Steered along by Graham Reid who has been at the helm since 2019, the Indian hockey team has delivered reasonably consistent results in the lead up to the 2023 World Cup but will now have to prove their worth in front of an expectant and vociferous home crowd.

Spain who are currently building a new squad surprised many by getting the better of India and New Zealand in the recent Hockey Pro League mini-tournament at the Kalinga Stadium.

Expect nothing less than a humdinger when the two traditional hockey greats clash one more time in history at the brand new Birsa Munda Stadium.

Stay tuned for the action that begins at 1900 IST.
