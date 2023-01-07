Create
IND vs SL Live Score, 3rd T20I: India won the toss and decided to bat first

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 07, 2023 18:53 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is well poised with each team winning one game a piece and we now head down to the third and final encounter in Rajkot. With Sri Lanka picking up a 16-run victory in the previous match, they must be riding high with confidence. While India was sloppy with the ball, a positive came in the form of brilliant batting performances down the order. Who will reign supreme in today's 40 overs of cricket and start the year with a series win? Follow Sportskeeda for IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I

18:53 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Sri Lanka team
Sri Lanka have made one change with Avishka Fernando replacing Bhanuka Rajapaksa. They have given a tough fight to India and convincingly won the previous encounter. Their skipper has been in red hot form and even the batsmen at the top have contributed well. For the bowlers, they'll need to tighten up their shoe laces a little as we head into this decider for the T20I series.

18:47 (IST)7 JAN 2023

India team
Hardik Pandya stated that the team is unchanged from the previous match. It'll be important that India's top-order fires today in order to set the right impetus for the innings. Ishan Kishan, and Shubhman Gill will look to utilize the first 6 overs, but the question lies that will they be able to rise from the setback and get going?

18:38 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Dasun Shanaka's carnage
The Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka is on fire who scored a fifty in the previous match and took the team past 200. He looked dangerous in the first game as well and now holds the record for the most sixes by a batsman against India in T20Is. Will the skipper outshine India's pace battery once again or will he get castled by the Men in Blue tonight?

18:34 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Sri Lanka's playing XI
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

18:33 (IST)7 JAN 2023

India's playing XI
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

18:31 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Toss
India won the toss and decided to bat first.

18:30 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Pitch Report
Deep Das Gupta, and Kumar Sangakkara in the pitch report: It's a bigger sized venue here in Rajkot - 66m and 65m square boundaries, large sized pockets and a 76m straight boundary. There is a greenish tinge of grass, but that will only allow the ball to come onto the bat nicely. There is a bit of tackiness and the side winning the toss might want to bowl first. It's a good pitch, but don't think it is a high scoring ground nor is it bouncy and pacy, dew might not be a factor, reckon. 

18:24 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Axar Patel's brilliance
Axar Patel has been prolific in this series. He has been phenomenal as an all-rounder and his batting prowess in the recent games have been in top gear. He won the match for India by bowling the final over in the 1st T20I and successfully defended 13 runs to give India a 1-0 lead. In the next match, his hard-hitting fifty nearly pulled off a win for the team. He'll be on everyone's watch today as the fans hope for him to replicate his previous performances.

18:17 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Rajkot track record
Rajkot has witness 4 T20Is where side batting first has won 2 occasions while the team batting second has won twice as well. Rajkot offers a lot of runs and is a batting paradise, the same is expected from today's pitch. However, we'll have a deeper look once the pith report comes up.

18:14 (IST)7 JAN 2023

India at Rajkot
India has played 4 games at the SCA stadium in Rajkot where they won on 3 occasions and lost 1 match.

18:08 (IST)7 JAN 2023

India's undefeated streak
India is eyeing their 12th consecutive T20I series win at home with a victory against Sri Lanka tonight. The roadblock in front is the in-form Lankan team. Can Hardik Pandya register a series win first time as the captain? 

18:06 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Top bowling figures
Best bowling figures in an innings in INDIA vs SRI LANKA T20Is:
Ravichandran Ashwin: 4/8
Wanindu Hasaranga: 4/9
Ashok Dinda: 4/19

18:02 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Top individual score
Highest individual score in INDIA vs SRI LANKA T20Is:
Rohit Sharma: 118
Shikhar Dhawan: 90
KL Rahul: 89

17:56 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Highest innings total by SRI LANKA vs INDIA in T20Is:
Sri Lanka: 215-5 (20)

17:56 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Highest innings total by INDIA vs SRI LANKA in T20Is:
India: 260-5 (20)

17:55 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Most wickets in INDIA vs SRI LANKA T20Is:
Yuzvendra Chahal: 21 wickets in 12 innings
Dushmantha Chameera: 16 wickets in 15 innings
Ravichandran Ashwin: 14 wickets in 7 innings

17:55 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Most runs in INDIA vs SRI LANKA T20Is:
Rohit Sharma: 411 runs in 17 innings
Dasun Shanaka: 407 runs in 19 innings
Shikhar Dhawan: 375 runs in 11 innings

17:55 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Sadeera Samarawickrama

17:54 (IST)7 JAN 2023

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel

17:54 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Head-to-head in INDIA vs SRI LANKA T20Is:
India: 18
Sri Lanka: 9
No Result: 1

17:53 (IST)7 JAN 2023

Hello and welcome to the live for the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka. The two teams are even and the decider is on in Rajkot. Who will come up on top in this final match of the T20I series?
