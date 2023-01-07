IND vs SL Live Score, 3rd T20I: India won the toss and decided to bat first

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is well poised with each team winning one game a piece and we now head down to the third and final encounter in Rajkot. With Sri Lanka picking up a 16-run victory in the previous match, they must be riding high with confidence. While India was sloppy with the ball, a positive came in the form of brilliant batting performances down the order. Who will reign supreme in today's 40 overs of cricket and start the year with a series win? Follow Sportskeeda for IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I

