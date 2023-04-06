KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB won the toss and chose to field first

KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023, Match 9 Updates: After an emphatic victory at their fortress against Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are riding high in confidence as they go up against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. On the contrary, the 2× champions had a hiccup in their first game as they faced defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings. In a high-stakes game, KKR would need their star players to step up but they have a task at hand as RCB's batting guns would be ready to fire. Who'll come out on top and gain 2 points tonight?. Follow Sportskeeda for KKR vs RCB Live Score in IPL 2023.

