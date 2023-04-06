Create
KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB won the toss and chose to field first

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 06, 2023 19:46 IST

KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023, Match 9 Updates: After an emphatic victory at their fortress against Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are riding high in confidence as they go up against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. On the contrary, the 2× champions had a hiccup in their first game as they faced defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings. In a high-stakes game, KKR would need their star players to step up but they have a task at hand as RCB's batting guns would be ready to fire. Who'll come out on top and gain 2 points tonight?. Follow Sportskeeda for KKR vs RCB Live Score in IPL 2023.

19:46 (IST)6 APR 2023

3 done
14 runs off the over, KKR is 26-0 after 3 overs.

19:46 (IST)6 APR 2023

4, 4, 4
Yes, you read it right! KKR have earned a third boundary in a row now! The second came as a bye when Karthik missed the ball behind the stumps and this one came after Gurbaz guided the ball well to hit the fence.

19:44 (IST)6 APR 2023

Solid
A punch from Gurbaz has the ball as well as the fielder running and the result is a cracking four.

19:41 (IST)6 APR 2023

Good start
David Willey bowls a tight over as he gives away just the three runs. KKR is 12-0 after 2 overs.

19:37 (IST)6 APR 2023

Willey in
David Willley has been handed the bowl to deliver the 2nd over and he's up against Venkatesh Iyer.

19:35 (IST)6 APR 2023

First runs off the bat
It was short and outside off stump which was enough for Gurbaz to throw his bat at the ball and get a boundary. KKR is 9-0 after 1 overs.

19:34 (IST)6 APR 2023

Unlucky
A great first ball from Siraj as the delivery nipped away from Gurbaz and beat him through his defence. However, the next ball runs down for 5 wides and KKR is underway!

19:33 (IST)6 APR 2023

RCB Substitutes
Royal Challengers Bangalore Substitutes: Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat

19:33 (IST)6 APR 2023

KKR Substitutes
Kolkata Knight Riders Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese

19:31 (IST)6 APR 2023

Action begins!
For KKR, we have Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz who'll open the batting. Mohammad Siraj will start things with the ball for RCB!

19:29 (IST)6 APR 2023

Let's go!
The KKR openers are out and so is the RCB huddle as we get set to witness an IPL game in Kolkata after 4 years! Who's side are you on, KKR or RCB?

19:26 (IST)6 APR 2023

RCB at Eden
Matches Played: 10
Won: 4
Lost: 6

19:22 (IST)6 APR 2023

Average score
The Eden Gardens has an average 1st innings score of 181 if we look at the last 10 games played here. Against a dominant batting side of the RCB and the due factor, KKR would require a big total tonight. 

19:20 (IST)6 APR 2023

Russell's Muscle at Eden
Andre Russell has a strike rate of 201 at the Eden Gardens. He has blown RCB away previously as well and KKR would be expecting him to go berserk tonight as well. Will the Kolkata crown witness the muscle of Russell after 4 years in this match?

19:17 (IST)6 APR 2023

Team News: RCB
David Willey has come in as a replacement for Reece Topley who injured his shoulder while fielding in the previous match against Mumbai Indians.

19:15 (IST)6 APR 2023

Team News: KKR
For the Kolkata Knight Riders, 19-year-old leg spinner Suyash Sharma will make his IPL debut today. 

19:13 (IST)6 APR 2023

Pitch Report
The square boundaries are pretty short at the Eden Gardens - one of them being 58 meters, and the bigger one at 70 meters. Straight boundary is slightly longer at 75 meters from one end. 195 is the average first innings score here over the last nine matches and Danny Morrison, doing the pitch report, reckons the team batting first will need to get around that kind of score on this pitch.

19:08 (IST)6 APR 2023

KKR Initial XI
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): M Singh, R Gurbaz†, N Rana*, RK Singh, AD Russell, SN Thakur, SP Narine, Suyash Sharma, TG Southee, UT Yadav, CV Varun

19:07 (IST)6 APR 2023

RCB Initial XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): V Kohli, F du Plessis*, KD Karthik†, GJ Maxwell, MG Bracewell, S Ahmed, HV Patel, DJ Willey, ADeep, M Siraj, KV Sharma

19:07 (IST)6 APR 2023

KKR Captain at the toss
Rana: Was looking to bowl as well because of the dew factor. Anukul is replaced by Suyash and he'll make his debut tonight.

19:03 (IST)6 APR 2023

RCB Captain at the toss
Faf at Toss: Going to have a bowl. Bit of a misunderstanding with the accent there (confusion at the toss). Was dew last night. Hoping it will get skiddy in the second innings. That's a long way away. Today is a completely new game. Really motivated to put in a good performance. Forced change with Topley being injured. Willey comes in.

19:01 (IST)6 APR 2023

TOSS
RCB won the toss and chose to field first.

19:00 (IST)6 APR 2023

Ready for toss
The toss is just around the corner as the two captains are out on the ground! Who's going to win it?

18:59 (IST)6 APR 2023

Winning: 1st or 2nd?
Last 10 IPL games at the Eden Gardens:
Bat 1st: won 6 times
Bat 2nd: won 4 times

18:54 (IST)6 APR 2023

Top Wicket Takers
Highest-ever wicket takers in RCB vs KKR:
Sunil Narine: 21 
Yuzvendra Chahal: 19
R Vinay Kumar: 17

18:49 (IST)6 APR 2023

Top Scorers
Highest-ever run scorers in RCB vs KKR:
Virat Kohli: 786 
Chris Gayle: 606
AB de Villiers and Gautam Gambhir: 475

18:46 (IST)6 APR 2023

Last in Kolkata
It was back in 2019 when Royal Challengers Bangalore last took on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. The result was a thumping win for the RCB.

18:43 (IST)6 APR 2023

Previous five
Last 5 match results between KKR and RCB:
RCB: 3
KKR: 2

18:37 (IST)6 APR 2023

KKR vs RCB last match
The previous time these two giants locked horns against one another was during the 6th match of the 2022 season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The game was won by RCB by 3 wickets. KKR could only manage a total of 128 runs as they were bowled out courtesy of Hasaranga's 4 and Akash Deep's 3-wicket haul respectively. Chasing the target wasn't easy as the Challengers reached the score with just 4 balls to spare but more importantly, they gained the victory.

18:33 (IST)6 APR 2023

Head-to-head records in the IPL:
Matches: 30
KKR: 16
RCB:14

18:33 (IST)6 APR 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

18:33 (IST)6 APR 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana

18:33 (IST)6 APR 2023

While RCB is coming into this match after a convincing win over MI in Bangalore, KKR had a disappointing start as they lost to PBKS in their opening game via DL/s method. The Knight Riders would like to open their account as they play in front of their home crowd after 4 long years but they have a powerful batting line-up of the Challengers to surpass.

18:33 (IST)6 APR 2023

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the 9th game of IPL 2023 between KKR and RCB at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
