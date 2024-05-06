Create
MI vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 55th Game

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 06, 2024 18:46 IST

MI vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 55th Game: Get the latest updates on MI vs SRH live score for today's IPL match. Follow Sportskeeda for top-notch ball-by-ball commentary from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai for Live Score Updates

18:46 (IST)6 MAY 2024

Pitch report:

It's fairly humid in Mumbai. 200 has been breached twice in the first innings in the five matches at the Wankhede this year. It's not the biggest ground in the world - 61 meters towards deep square for a right hander. 66 on the opposite square boundary on the off side. 72 meters down the ground. There's a lot more consistency in the grass covering. Quite dry, majority of the pitches here looks good for batting. It'll be consistent, but dew will play a part again. 185 was par last game,  we're looking at a total above 200 tonight. The bowlers will have their work cut out, reports Ian Bishop and Michael Clarke.

18:31 (IST)6 MAY 2024

It has been two contrasting seasons for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians. The Sunrisers have played a fearless brand of cricket, resulting in posting massive scores such as 287, 277, 266  with the opposition bowlers taken to the cleaners by the top order batters. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have been a revelation at the top of the order but have failed to make an impact in the last three games. They came out of jail in the previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals and won a thriller on the final delivery courtesy of an exceptional final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They will be upbeat of defeating the Mumbai Indians who are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just three wins so far. 

Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, haven't even looked a shade of themselves in this tournament. Some of the decisions taken by Hardik Pandya have been questionable to say the least but it is what it is. Despite Jasprit Bumrah being the leading wicket taker of the tournament, MI have only managed to won three games so far and are more or less out of the playoff race. They will try and play the role of the party poopers and try and win some games to sign off from their campaign on a high.

18:31 (IST)6 MAY 2024

We are in the final stretch of the 17th edition of IPL 2024 and it has been a mid table muddle with Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders looking the only two teams who are more or less guaranteed qualification. Hello and Welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of Match 55 to be played between Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be the pair of Arya Sekhar Chakraborty and Rajarshi Das who will take us through everything that transpires during the course of this contest. Toss update and team sheets coming up in a while but before heading into the game, switch 👇 to read the preview and get a fair idea on what to expect from the two teams and how they have fared so far.

00:57 (IST)6 MAY 2024

Right. The Mumbai Indians’ campaign is all but done. After their loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders, there is only a very slim mathematical chance that they will qualify. But for that, a whole ton of results have to go their way. And, more importantly, they need to start winning themselves.

So, starting Monday, the games that remain are all about restoring pride. That will not be easy, though, especially against a Sunrisers Hyderabad side that is still contending for the playoffs, and will look at this encounter as a chance to fire another warning shot to the rest.

In their last match, SRH were struggling with the bat initially. Abhishek Sharma failed without making much of an impact, with Anmolpreet Singh falling soon after. Travis Head, alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy, soaked up the pressure and then launched a stunning counter-attack. The latter ended up with a sparkling fifty, and ensured SRH crossed the 200-run mark.

Mumbai will do well to take inspiration from that sort of rear-guard effort. On paper, MI have the firepower SRH have regularly displayed this season. The problem is that that has just not come to the fore often enough. Against KKR, they were chasing a very gettable score, yet, floundered.

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have blown hot and cold. Suryakumar Yadav has been very good when he has batted for a duration, but has not been his normal consistent self either. Captain Hardik Pandya has had a season to forget, while the likes of Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma and Tim David have not had the platform to really flourish.

There has been a bright spot in their bowling, namely Jasprit Bumrah. But the rest have flattered to deceive, and that is a real concern for the five-time champions, especially heading into a game against an opposition of SRH’s ilk.

SRH’s bowlers, meanwhile, have slowly but surely come to the party. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who began the season poorly, has rediscovered his mojo, delivering a Player of the Match performance against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, which included a nerveless final over.

Pat Cummins continues doing his bit in the middle overs and was particularly impressive at the death against the Royals. T Natarajan, meanwhile, has been a constant wicket-taking threat. Their spin-stocks, in comparison, feel a touch barer, but they have so far shown they have the quality elsewhere to offset it.

SRH, thus, might even start off as favourites for this contest. Yes, Mumbai will be playing at home but they are a team devoid of confidence, and just waiting for someone to provide the inspiration that turns their season around.

To an extent, them being out of the running might free them up and release the handbrake, and the incentive of spoiling someone else’s party will also be very appealing to them.

And that is why this game is so fascinating. SRH need a win to retain control of their playoff destiny. Anything lesser, and they, like Mumbai are now, will be left hoping for other results to go their way.

Expect a thriller!

MI Probable XII: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

SRH Probable XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
