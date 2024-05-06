MI vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 55th Game

Pitch report: It's fairly humid in Mumbai. 200 has been breached twice in the first innings in the five matches at the Wankhede this year. It's not the biggest ground in the world - 61 meters towards deep square for a right hander. 66 on the opposite square boundary on the off side. 72 meters down the ground. There's a lot more consistency in the grass covering. Quite dry, majority of the pitches here looks good for batting. It'll be consistent, but dew will play a part again. 185 was par last game, we're looking at a total above 200 tonight. The bowlers will have their work cut out, reports Ian Bishop and Michael Clarke.
