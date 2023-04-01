Create
PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Score 2023 Updates: Kolkata KnightRiders won the toss and elected to bowl first

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 01, 2023 15:49 IST

PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023, Match 2 Updates: It's a fresh season and with it comes a brand new captain on both sides as Punjab Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 2. For the Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has stepped up while a captaincy change for the two-time champions is an inforced one as Nitesh Rana takes the skipper cap for an injured Shreyas Iyer. In a game filled with stars on both sides, who's going to register 2 points in this epic rivalry clash?. Follow Sportskeeda for PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023.

15:49 (IST)1 APR 2023

KKR strikes
 P Singh has to depart. This is a big blow as he was looking in good touch.

15:33 (IST)1 APR 2023

PBKS start
The two openers are out in the middle as KKR fielders get ready for the game. This is going to be one cracking contest.

15:23 (IST)1 APR 2023

KKR line-up
KKR: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 Mandeep Singh, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rinku Singh, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Shardul Thakur, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Anukul Roy, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Varun Chakravarthy. The subs are Suyash, Arora, Jagadeesan, V Iyer and Wiese

15:22 (IST)1 APR 2023

PBKS line-up
PBKS: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Prabhsimran Singh, 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Sikandar Raza, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Nathan Ellis, 9 Harpreet Brar, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh. The subs are Rishi Dhawan, Taide, Short, Bhatia and Rathee.

15:22 (IST)1 APR 2023

Pitch Report
The pitch looks "light brown in colour" to Daren Ganga, and there isn't much grass. It feels hard too, and there shouldn't be too much of changes while batting first or chasing. There are relatively uneven boundary dimensions at the ground.

15:19 (IST)1 APR 2023

Toss
KKR have won the toss and elected to field first.

15:16 (IST)1 APR 2023

Punjab's horror
 PBKS hold a pathetic record against KKR with a win stat of 10-30. With a lot of changes in their side, can they turn things around and start this season with a win?

15:07 (IST)1 APR 2023

For KKR, Shreyas Iyer is yet to gain clearance which has made Nitish Rana step up as the skipper for now. He holds captaincy experience and it will be interesting to see how his leads his troops today.

15:06 (IST)1 APR 2023

Things are pretty new in the PBKS camp as they welcome a new captain and head coach in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Trevor Bayliss respectively. Trevor Bayliss has previously coached KKR in their title triumph in 2012 and 2014. 

15:04 (IST)1 APR 2023

Players to watch out for
Shikhar Dhawan
Sam Curran
Nitish Rana
Andre Russell 

15:03 (IST)1 APR 2023

Last meet-up
PBKS: 137
KKR: 141/4
KKR won by 6 wickets 

15:03 (IST)1 APR 2023

Head-to-head in IPL
Matches: 30
Punjab Kings: 10
Kolkata Knight Riders: 20

15:02 (IST)1 APR 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

15:02 (IST)1 APR 2023

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh 

14:58 (IST)1 APR 2023

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 2nd match of IPL 2023 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
