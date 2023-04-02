Create
Live

RCB vs MI IPL Live Score 2023 Updates: RCB won the toss and elected to field first

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 02, 2023 19:21 IST

RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023, Match 5 Updates: The 5-time champions Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the IPL. However, things are contrasting when it comes to season openers as they won their first game last in 2012! For RCB, they have one of the worst track records at home and today's game is in Bangalore. This makes things interesting to see who gets the headstart with a win tonight. Its Faf vs Rohit, who will register the first points on the table?. Follow Sportskeeda for RCB vs MI Live Score in IPL 2023.

topic-thumbnail

19:21 (IST)2 APR 2023

Advantage RCB
It was a good toss to win for the home side as the due is very much evident on this surface and it'll surely help in RCB chasing the target. They've got the chase master Kohli by their side and thus, it becomes important for MI to put up a massive target. Tell us about your thoughts on the score MI will achieve tonight!

19:18 (IST)2 APR 2023

Milestone for Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma will play his 200th T20 match as captain tonight. He only becomes the 3rd captain in the world to achieve this feat after MS. Dhoni (307) and Daren Sammy (208). 

19:13 (IST)2 APR 2023

RCB starting XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

19:13 (IST)2 APR 2023

MI starting XI
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

19:12 (IST)2 APR 2023

MI's two MVP's
Mumbai will bat first on this flat deck at Chinnaswamy which is a batting paradise and any total can be difficult to defend here. This is where MI would need to have their two fire-powers coming in together to boost their score. They are none other that Cameron Green and Mr. 360 SKY! Although Suryakumar Yadav has been going through a lean patch, he'll back himself to come back stronger and belt the bowlers tonight. For Green, he has been exceptional and the franchise will have their hopes pinned on him to go big.

19:08 (IST)2 APR 2023

MI Captain at toss
Rohit Sharma, MI captain at the toss: With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent. (Four overseas players for them) Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff. Last season was a disappointment for us but again, we know exactly where we went wrong so we will try and correct those mistakes. We have got some new faces as well so hopefully those guys play freely and express themselves. (On playing his 200th T20 game as captain) Exciting, I am really honored and grateful as well. It's been a long journey and it's something I will cherish. Look forward to playing many more games and hopefully we can achieve what we want. to achieve.

19:04 (IST)2 APR 2023

RCB Captain at toss
Faf du Plessis, RCB captain at the toss: We are going to bowl first. There's a bit of weather around. There has been a bit of dew in the practice games too. Myself, Bracewell, Maxwell, and Topley. We have been so excited to get started to tonight. This is one of the great stadiums to play cricket in. That's a long way again. The first goal is to make the playoffs. We have to make sure we get off to a good start, 14 games to go in the tournament, and then we can talk about that.

19:01 (IST)2 APR 2023

Toss
RCB have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

18:59 (IST)2 APR 2023

Rohit Sharma
The Mumbai Indians skipper has been at it with his captaincy as he is regarded as the most successful captain in the IPL. Unfortunately, his run with the bat hasn't been at its "Hitman" best since the last few seasons. He last averaged over 30 in the 2016 IPL and hasn't scored over 400 runs in a single season since 2019. He would want to improve on that as his batting will set the impetus of a strong foundation for MI to bounce back after a rough year in 2022.

18:56 (IST)2 APR 2023

Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore's ex-skipper Virat Kohli can be their biggest asset for this season as his return to form in international cricket has the RCB fans pumped. The way he's knocking the ball around, this might be the year where he unleashes the inner run machine which has been hiding since the past few editions.

18:52 (IST)2 APR 2023

MI
As far RCB is concerned, they've been beating MI since the past three games which will give them a positive mindset to go forward with. However, its a brand new season with new faces in the mix. The absence of Hasaranga, Patidar, and Hazlewood is a big blow that they would've liked to avoid but a they'll back the duo of Siraj and Harshal to deliver who have been magnificent for the franchise.

18:47 (IST)2 APR 2023

MI
MI has had a lot of changes in their squad since they last won against RCB. The leadership of Rohit Sharma remains the same but we've got a lot of interesting changes in the form of head coach Mark Boucher stepping up, Jofra Archer joining the camp and Cameron Green making his IPL debut. On the rough side, Jhye Richardson and Jasprit Bumrah missing out this season did hit MI. With fresh faces dawning the Mumbai jersey, will they be able to win over RCB?

18:41 (IST)2 APR 2023

Last five matches:
RCB: 4 
MI: 1
Note: Mumbai Indians last won versus Bangalore in the 2020 league game.

18:41 (IST)2 APR 2023

Head-to-head in IPL:
Matches: 30
MI: 17
RCB: 13

18:40 (IST)2 APR 2023

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

18:40 (IST)2 APR 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma

18:40 (IST)2 APR 2023

Hello and  welcome to the live blog of the 5th match of the 2023 IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online