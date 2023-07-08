Create

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez live results and play-by-play updates

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJul 09, 2023 01:47 GMT

UFC 290 is shaping up to be an extraordinary event and a highlight of the year. The International Fight Week card features two title fights, alongside an array of thrilling matchups featuring the most exceptional talents in the sport. Stay tuned to this platform for live updates, results, and engaging play-by-play event coverage.

01:47 (GMT)9 JUL 2023

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Main card
Alexander Volkanovski 🆚 Yair Rodriguez (Featherweight Championship)
Brandon Moreno 🆚 Alexandre Pantoja (Flyweight Championship)
Robert Whittaker 🆚 Dricus du Plessis (Middleweight)
Jalin Turner 🆚 Dan Hooker (Lightweight)
Bo Nickal 🆚 Valentine Woodburn (Middleweight)

01:38 (GMT)9 JUL 2023

UFC 290 Main card set to begin shortly
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez main card is set to begin shortly. Stay tuned to this space for live results and play-by-play updates
