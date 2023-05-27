WWE Night of Champions Live Results (May 27, 2023): Roman Reigns attacked by Bloodline member

Find out what happened live on WWE Night of Champions!
And this, is what you call.. CINEMA! 🎥#WWE #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/Jg6q6SBp83— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
Is this the beginning of the downfall of Roman Reigns? #WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/iffAFxhNhr— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
Has The Bloodline finally imploded? #WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/Vi7a66LniN— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
The referee just got speared by @WWERomanReigns!!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/UW8oIQamfi— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
Roman wants ALL THE TITLES! #WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/tUA66N0wEX— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
STUNNER ➡️ SPEAR.— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
Amazing sequence.#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/ZWBg7IxAW0
Systematic beatdown by @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa.#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/aYBBeZ1tC1— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
THE FINAL BOSS. #WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/bDnRgMEHxQ— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
MAIN EVENT TIME. 🍿#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/37YDSvMhh3— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
OMOSAPIENS RISE.#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/mNQCEXHwyb— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
CODY KICKS OUT OF THE F-5!! 🤯#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/PmJX6j3nT6— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
Cody didn't TAP OUT, he passed out. #WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/vo35BbUpbM— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
"Happy Birthday, Nattie." 😘#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/PTcwwPnQ2H— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
"I am a Visionary. I am a Revolutinary. And, I am.. WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!"@WWERollins vows to be a fighting champion. 👊#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/t3FezBW1qz— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
Our favorite menace couple. 😈#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/3ouWrhRQqt— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
Cheeky, cheeky @WWEAsuka! 🤡#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/hsVmjQerh3— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
See-saw battle.— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
Who will make the first mistake?#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/Y9TzgLf2BV
KO repping the Razor Ramon T-Shirt! 🤘#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/6OhRASg3Qc— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
LA Knight for MITB 2023? 💼— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
Nah or YEAAHH!?#WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/VT8JpWeCRD
#AndStill..— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023
The dominant reign of The Ring General continues! #WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/mRiWDIoMzh
450 SPLASH BY ALI!! #WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/KgcBRJhTRg— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 27, 2023