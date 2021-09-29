×
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results: NXT 2.0 Updates & Highlights (28th September 2021)

Will Franky Monet become the new NXT Women's Champion?
By Alan Jose John
Updated: 29 September 2021 06:28 IST - Published: September, 29 2021 05:26 AM IST
Dolin is in control of Io back from the break. She hits a Hurricanrana to send Io into the ropes. Jayne tags in and gets a near fall. Jayne hits a suplex for another near fall. Io kicks Jayne to get to her corner. She tags in Stark off the hot tag. Stark hits a flurry of moves including a suplex and a sliding knee. Dolin breaks up the pin before Stark clotheslines her over the top. Jayne hits a kick but misses the second one. Stark hits a rolling Senton and then misses a corkscrew variant off the top.
Stark tags in and lands some moves. She and Jayne engage in cradle spin of pinfalls. Jayne gets a near fall before both women exchange chops. Stark goes outside of the ring and hits a spinning kick on Jayne. She hits a springboard plancha off the ropes for a quick count. Jayne tags Dolin in but Stark quickly reasserts herself. Mandy Rose gets on the ropes and chirps at the Champs. Io and Zoey hit stereo moves off the top rope before Io goes for a diving move. She gets hit in the face. Gigi goes to the top after Stark hits a move on Jayne. Shirai then takes both of her challengers out with a moonsault.
Io and Gigi star out with some one-upsmanship before Dolin tags in Jayne. Jayne has darker and straighter hair than what she previously sported.
Man, Toxic Attraction gets an entrance but the Champs do not. Is that a sign of what's to come??? Both tonight and possibly in the draft??
Raquel Gonzalez addresses her match with Franky Monet before Toxic Attraction walks by her on their way out for their title match. Mandy Rose says the belt looks good on Gonzo but would look better on her.
The promo parade continues as the Nascar boys come out, i.e., Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. The two newer teams fight in the entrance while MSK kicks GYV off the ring apron. The Champs then hit stereo flips on everyone before standing tall in the ring.
...
Shirtless Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams both come out too. Gibson says what I'm thinking "what are you ill? No one even understood what you just said!"

MSK says that they are gonna "smoke" the competition. They don't care if it's an old team or a new team, they'll all get knocked back. That brings out James Drake and Zack Gibson.
Grayson Waller cuts a pre-match promo, saying he's a thrill seeker. He also is orange with very white teeth. MSK then comes out.
Quinn hits a spinning headbutt and a thunderous clothesline. He hits the obligatory Samoan Drop that every Samoan wrestler in WWE must use before hitting Lorcan with a flying forearm for the win.
Result - Xyon Quinn defeats Oney Lorcan by pin.
Lorcan faceplants Quinn but it only enrages him. He faceplants Lorcan, sending him out of the ring. Lorcan hits a few moves, including a flying Euro Uppercut. He sends Quinn to the corner and uses his strikes on the youngster. Lorcan then stabs Quinn in the throat and mounts him to land down strikes.
...
Quinn is a guy that could be a big deal in a few years. Great look, som Samoan heritage and physical. Quinn will take on Oney Lorcan.
He says he speaks for "a generation that is misunderstood" or maybe woke is what he meant . . . He also says we can solve all of our conflicts with discussion. He says thank you for your time but then Xyon Quinn comes out.
...
Joe Gacy is back in the ring in his "safe space" with a mic and a chair. He says he wasn't cancelled and made a bigger impact than Ciampa, Breakker, or Roddy Strong.
Indi goes into the water like a swimsuit model and Dexter approves. Johnny is clearly bothered. A shark fin shows up but it turned out to be Gargs.
Up next we are treated (?) to footage of Index's honeymoon. They are on a beach with Dexter in an um . . . type of speedo. Johnny and Candace watch from the hotel balcony.
Lopez sets up an upside-down chair only to be dropped into it face first. Fab hits Lopez with a chair and then some Kendo stick shots. Lopez hits a crossbody on Fab onto the set-up chair. She sets up ANOTHER chair and hoists her on her shoulders. Lopez then tosses Fab onto the chair neck first. Lopez then hits a variation of the Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.
Result - Elektra Lopez defeats B-Fab by pin.
B-Fab stops any work with the table but then wrenches it on an upside-down table leg. She tosses her opponent into the ring but Lopez kicks her in the leg to knock her over. Lopez tosses kendo sticks and chairs into the ring. She bodyslams Fab onto one chair and onto another.
...
As we return from the ad break, Lopez is in control, working B-Fab in the corner. She heads out of the ring and grabs a table. The other members of both groups were sent away from ringside.
Lopez drives B-Fab into the steel steps before Legado and Hit Row engage in fisticuffs during the match. Off to commercial!!
Fists fly before the women are in the ring. B-Fab stutters on a kick that sends Lopez out of the ring. Lopez grabs a trash can from under the ring but B-Fab drives her head into the mat.
HIt Row hypes the night's action. Please just fight already.

Mixed reaction for Hit Row, but with some noticeable boos . . .
Matt Serocki here with ya for another episode of NXT 2.0!!! Hopefully, B-Fab looks better in her second match than she did in her first one. It's a street fight, so anything's possible.
NXT 2.0 is off to a hot start and tonight, the women of the brand will take center stage. With three title matches set up, the spotlight will be on the female superstars to shine. Raquel Gonzalez and Franky Monet will finally lock horns for the NXT Women's Championship. Big Mami Cool has enjoyed a great run so far but Monet presents a very different challenge for her. Add to this, the advantage she will have with Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea. Raquel will surely have her work cut. 

Toxic Attraction has made their intentions clear! Mandy and her crew want all the gold. Tonight, they will have the chance to add to their collection as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will square off with Io Shirai and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Shirai and Stark have worked as a team despite their questionable chemistry. Mandy Rose could prove to be the decisive factor tonight in the match and could swing it in favor of her stablemates. 

Apart from this, B-Fab and Elektra Lopez will look to settle their feud and Roderick Strong will put his Cruiserweight Title on the line against Grayson Waller.

