Two very different tag teams.— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2021
One very important prize.
The #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamTitles are on the line RIGHT NOW on @USA_Network!@gigidolin_wwe@jacyjaynewwe @shirai_io @ZoeyStarkWWE pic.twitter.com/d21AY2Z382
"Looks good on you, but it would look a lot better on me." #WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/SqKhuoD4f1— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 29, 2021
What a HUGE VICTORY for #XyonQuinn who just defeated #WWENXT veteran @ONEYLORCAN in one-on-one action! @DanielVidot pic.twitter.com/EJY7yzLMHj— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2021
"Contrary to popular opinion, this is STILL our safe space... Last week, I made huge impact, and I have NOT be cancelled." - @JoeGacy #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/t1Gc6DTfcj— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 29, 2021
Married life really suits @indi_hartwell. 😎 #WWENXT #InDex @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/2DbQpNLyOg— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 29, 2021
ALPHA-FEMALE.#LegadoDelFantasma's @elektralopezwwe defeats #HitRow's @BFabwwe in a 🔥 #NoDQ Match! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eDxjI4PVYi— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2021
Not today, @RaulMendozaWWE, not today. 🗑 #WWENXT @AJFrancis410 pic.twitter.com/VmlifbidNW— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 29, 2021