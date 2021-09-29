NXT 2.0 Results: Heel faction attacks Top Champion; Ciampa sends a message to newcomer

Hit Row kicked off NXT 2.0 in the ring and they hyped tonight's show and the three title matches scheduled for tonight.

B-Fab called out Elektra Lopez and the Legado Del Fantasma walked out. Hit Row met them at ringside before Lopez and B-Fab started brawling.

Elektra Lopez vs. B-Fab - No DQ match on NXT 2.0

B-Fab and Lopez were caught in a brawl at ringside before the bell was even rung. The Hit Row member sent Lopez into the ring before the match began and they immediately went for weapons like a trash can and steel chairs from under the ring.

The match went outside and the two groups engaged in a fight while Lopez sent B-Fab into the steel steps. Back on NXT 2.0 after a break, Hit Row and the Legado were sent off backstage and the match continued.

B-Fab got a table out before Lopez tossed kendo sticks and chairs into the ring. Lopez bodyslammed Fab on top a chair twice before Lopez set up an upside-down chair only to be dropped into it face-first.

Fab hit Lopez with a chair and then some Kendo stick shots before Elektra hit a crossbody onto the chair. She set up another chair and lifted Fab on her shoulders and tossed her onto it neck-first before hitting a variation of the Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.

Result: Elektra Lopez def. B-Fab

Grade: B+

Back on NXT 2.0 after a break, In-Dex were having their honeymoon on the beach while Johnny Gargano and Candace LeRae showed up to spy on them. Dexter and Indy headed to the water and things were getting a little steamy before Gargano ruined their day by putting on a shark hat and scaring them in the water.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Alan John