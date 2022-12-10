Create
WWE NXT Deadline Live Results (December 11, 2022) Alba Fyre looks for revenge on Isla Dawn
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedDec 10, 2022 08:48 PM EDT

Check out all the results from WWE NXT Deadline right here.

20:48 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Isla takes control and works on Alba's back. She hits a knee to Alba's face for another near fall. She then kicks Fyre's back but whiffs on another knee.

20:45 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

The action quickly spills outside of the ring. Alba tosses Isla into the announce table. Dawn recovers and kicks Alba in the face as Alba tries to hit a sliding move. After a near fall, Alba counters into a Koji Clutch submission.

20:41 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Before the Nile/Paxley interview, Booker T is supposed to be crying because his student, Roxanne Perez, won the Iron Survivor match. He was actually laughing instead of crying which was pretty funny.

20:40 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Mac Mitchell interviews robot Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. She says that she did what she did for the Creeds because they wouldn't take time off even if they were injured. Tatum says Nile has a big heart once you get through her tough exterior. The Tag Team Champs interrupt and say that Ivy did the right thing. Ivy thanks them but says not to mistake that for weakness. Here entire promo is in the same tone.

20:33 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

20:32 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Perez kicks James as indi goes for a move. She and Indi land outside the ring. Zoey superkicks James and goes to the top. James stops her. James hits a Spanish Fly on Zoey as Jade exits the box. She tries to pin Stark and and James but the time runs out as Roxanne wins the Iron Survivor Match with 2 pins.
Result - Roxanne Perez defeats Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James, and Indi Hartwell with 2 pins.

20:30 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Everyone tries to get Roxy with a pin. One minute to go upcoming.

20:30 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Zoey grabs James and goes to the top. She misses a Phoenix Splash as everyone hits a finisher. Perez hits a Backstabber but jade come sin to break things up. Roxy fights back and lands Pop Rox on Jade. Roxanne has 2 pins.

20:28 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Cora hits a Cannonball off the apron on James, Perez, and Indi. Zoey hits a Crossbody on everyone with three minutes to go.

20:28 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Everyone except James is in the ring. Indi and Zoey battle it out with Stark hitting a spinning kick on Indi. She lands strikes on Roxy and Jade before landing a T-Bone suplex on James. Roxy kicks Stark before hitting a Suicide Dive on Indi.

20:26 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Kiana James tries to pin everyone as she's the only one without a pinfall. Indi and Jade fall out of the ring while Roxy tosses James outside. Indi suplexes Cora on the outside as Perez sends James into the ring post.

20:25 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Roxy comes out of the box and tosses James into the steel steps. Roxanne hits Indi with a Crossbody but Cora breaks up the pin. Roxy tosses Cora out of the ring only for Zoey to make it back into the ring. She goes for Go To Kneep but Roxy gets a pin on Zoey. Roxanne has 1 pin.

20:24 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Zoey comes back and hits a springboard corkscrew off the second rope. Zoey and Cora battle it out, trading Superkicks. Stark hits a German Suplex on Zoey and gets a two-count. Jade sends Zoey out of the ring. She fights with James and hits a moonsault off the baricade.

20:23 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

James goes on a spree, hitting Jade with a slam as Indi Hartwell joins the match. All five women are legal. Indi clears the ring but is left with Roxy. Roxy almost rolls her up. Indi hits Roxy with a big boot to score a fall. Indi has one pin.

20:21 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Roxanne almost gets one up on Cora but Zoey drops both women. Zoey locks Roxanne in a Crossface but Jade locks Zoey in an Indian Deathlock. Roxy gets out of Zoey's submission and puts Jade in a headscissors.

20:19 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Roxy goes for Pop Rox but Jade superkicks Roxy. She rolls James up for a pin. Jade gets 1 pin.

20:19 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Roxy runs back into the ring and hits Cora with a Thesz Press. Cora rolls out of the ring leaving Roxy and James. Zoey recovers but Roxy hits a series of Euro uppercuts on James and Stark. James breaks up a pin attempt from Roxy.

20:17 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Out next is Cora Jade who mocks Roxy in the box. She tries to pin Stark and then James to no avail. Cora stomps Zoey and elbows James in the back of the head. No luck on another pin attempt.

20:16 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Zoey tries to get back into th ering but James sends her into the ring post. She pins Perez but Roxy kicks out at two. Stark and James run into each other headfirst. Under a minute until competitor number four. Zoey kicks Roxy and hits her with Go to Kneep to send Roxy to the box. Zoey Stark, 1 Pin

20:14 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

James and Perez batle but Zoey dropkicks James. She falls on top of Perez but Zoey breaks up the pin. Stark hits Roxy with an enzuguiri, leaving only James in the ring. James sends Zoey under the ropes. She kicks Perez on her way out of the ring. Stark then stomps Roxy's head into the steel steps.

20:12 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Roxanne gets a close call before trying for a submission. The third person is Kiana James. She knees Roxy in the gut before trying to toss her out of the ring. Roxy blocks it and Zoey grabs her from behind. James nearly gets a fall on Zoey. Zoey goes for a German Suplex but James lands on her feet. she kicks Stark but Roxy breaks up the pin.

20:11 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Zoey sends Roxy into the ring buckle a few times before getting a near fall. Less than a minute to go before competitor number three!

20:10 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Roxanne gets a few close calls before the three-minute mark. The fans in the crowd keep trying to do the "Too Sweet" after every pin attempt. They're gonna have trouble keeping up with five people in the ring.

20:08 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Zoey goes for a pin right away but gets a one-count. Roxy almost gets one with a bridge for a near fall. The penalty box looks like it isn't close to the ring, so no one is jumping off of it into the ring unfortunately. 

20:07 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

Roxy and Zoey kick off the match. Booker is already in game form with his commentary.

20:04 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

20:00 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

The Women's Iron Survivor Challenge will kick off the card tonight.

19:54 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

19:52 (EDT)10 Dec 2022

During the pre-show, Axiom and JD McDonagh draw the first two spots in the men's Iron Survivor Match. This is Matt Serocki here for the ride with you for NXT Deadline!
