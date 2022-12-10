WWE NXT Deadline Live Results (December 11, 2022) Alba Fyre looks for revenge on Isla Dawn

Check out all the results from WWE NXT Deadline right here.
.@roxanne_wwe makes history!#NXTDeadline #IronSurvivor pic.twitter.com/9rSPXVC95Q— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 11, 2022
Here's everything you need to know about the Iron Survivor Challenge TONIGHT at #NXTDeadline!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2022
8PM ET/5PM PT@peacock | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/bCoVnN0yPg
.@roxanne_wwe and @ZoeyStarkWWE will be the first two competitors to enter the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge TONIGHT at #NXTDeadline! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bF9eE2uacZ— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2022