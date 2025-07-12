Create
Live

WWE NXT Great American Bash Live Results: Logan Paul's DAD challenged! SHOCKING UPSET! Wrestling giant PINNED!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJul 12, 2025 19:26 GMT

Follow along with Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT's Great American Bash at 3 pm EST. Oba Femi puts the NXT Title on the line against Inamura. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence battle Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe! Sol Ruca puts the Women's North American Title up for grabs against The Culling's Izzi Dame! Ricky Saints battles Ethan Page in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the North American Title. Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana sign the contract for their TNA Title match at Slammiversary! Je'Von Evans looks for revenge on Jasper Troy.

topic-thumbnail

19:26 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

Jaida Parker cuts her usual promo about being the best ahead of the Evolution Battle Royal tomorrow. Stacks then cuts a pre-taped promo about challengers for the Heritage Cup, and claims Matt Bloom, aka A-Train, accepted the challenge online. He claims he was hacked. Stacks then loses the Cup. He also challenged Logan Paul's dad.

19:25 (GMT)12 JUL 2025


A shocking win for the Young OG over the LFG winner!

19:23 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

Evans goes for a cutter off the top, but Troy catches him and hits a big Uranage. He then drops Evans with his body. Troy goes for the Blackhole Slam, but Evans counters with a weak roll-up for the win.
RESULT - JE'VON EVANS defeats Jasper Troy by pin.

GRADE: B.
The exchanges were good, and each man played to their strengths. The finish and outcome, however, were questionable since Troy has lost two of his last matches. What was the point of rushing Jasper to NXT if he's just going to lose to someone like Evans?

The next Omos, as Jasper is often called, did not work out tonight.

19:21 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

Je'Von climbs to the top again, but Troy pulls him down. Troy falls out of the ring, allowing Evans to hit him with a high-flying splash. Evans gets ready for another move, but Troy recovers quickly. Evans botches a move off the middle rope but turns it into a German Suplex. He hits a Frog Splash for another close call.

19:19 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

Evans fights back as Troy gives chase. The Young OG goes to the top for a move but falls as his ribs cannot support his weight. Troy goes for a Vader Bomb, but Evans moves out of harm's way. Evans lands some strikes to fight back, highlighted by some kicks. Troy goes for a move, but Evans counters into a German Suplex attempt. Troy blocks it. Evans eventually lands a springboard splash for a near fall. He tries to follow it up with a cutter, but is caught. He lands a flipping kick off the ropes for another near fall.

19:15 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

Jasper hiptosses Evans again before rubbing his face into the mat with his boots. The crowd chants "Jasper Sucks" in response. He stepped on his head!

19:14 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

Jasper continues to overpower Evans by tossing him around the ring. Je'Von tries to fight back but gets bodyslammed for his efforts. Troy goes for an elbow drop, but Evans moves. Evans stops Jasper's momentum with a kick. He goes for a springboard move off the ropes, but Troy catches him again. He adds a backbreaker and a toss across the ring. 

19:12 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

Evans whiffs on a spinning kick, allowing Troy to shove him over the ropes to the outside once again. He works on the smaller Evans on the outside before tossing him back into the ring. Troy hits a short splash.

19:10 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

Evans' ribs are taped again after attacks from Tuesday. Troy tries to bully Je'Von early on. Evans slaps Troy, but quickly pays for it. The Young OG goes for a springboard crossbody, but Troy catches. He goes for a rope-assisted Hurricanrana, but Troy blocks it. He transitions to a Sleeper Hold on Troy until both men fall over the ropes to the outside. They CRASHED.

Troy dumps Evans back-first onto the ring apron. Je'Von whiffs a kick. Awkward botch.

19:06 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

Kicking off the Great American Bash will be the grudge match between Je'Von Evans and Jasper Troy, speed and high-flying vs. size and power. Jasper is a GIANT.

19:04 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

Fatal Influence vs. Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace will be the main event tonight.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications