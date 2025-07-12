WWE NXT Great American Bash Live Results: Logan Paul's DAD challenged! SHOCKING UPSET! Wrestling giant PINNED!

Follow along with Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT's Great American Bash at 3 pm EST. Oba Femi puts the NXT Title on the line against Inamura. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence battle Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe! Sol Ruca puts the Women's North American Title up for grabs against The Culling's Izzi Dame! Ricky Saints battles Ethan Page in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the North American Title. Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana sign the contract for their TNA Title match at Slammiversary! Je'Von Evans looks for revenge on Jasper Troy. Read More