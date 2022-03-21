×
WWE NXT Live Results (22nd March, 2022)

What will happen on WWE NXT?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 23 March 2022 05:41 IST - Published: March, 21 2022 10:36 PM IST
...
Roddy hits an Angle Slam for two. Santos Escobar comes out after the near fall and watches. The producer for this match must have told Roddy to fall down after every strike from Solo. Sikoa hits the Samoan Drop required by Samoan wrestlers. Santos looks like he's taunting Melo. Solo goes to the top but Roddy kicks him in the head. He goes for a superplex but is neutralized. Solo hits the splash off the top for the win.
Result - Solo Sikoa defeats Roderick Strong by pin. 
...
Strong gets another near fall after a backbreaker. Solo tries to block a suplex, but Roddy stomps on his bare feet. He props him up in the ropes and the two exchange strikes. Roddy kicks Solo in the chest and gets a near fall.
...
After some brief control, Solo and Strong exchange chops and strikes. Strong turns it around by grounding Sikoa. He gets a one count.
...
...
...
Solo Sikoa takes on Roderick Strong for a spot in the Stand & Deliver ladder match. Strong takes Solo down quickly.
...
The show kicks off with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes showing up at the building. They park in the middle of the driveway. What is it with these NXT stars and parking??
...
Bron Breakker takes on Robert Roode before he tangles with Dolph Ziggler at Stand & Deliver!

