WWE NXT Live Results (22nd November, 2022) Ivy Nile faces Kiana James

James hits another backbreaker for a near fall. She then locks in a knee lock but Nile uses the position to counter into a headlock. James hits a side suplex from the move for another two-count. Nile locks in a standing Rings of Saturn variant but James gets out. NIle then hits a few kicks and a Hurricanrana. Ivy hits a gut-wrench suplex and a kick in the corner, sending James out of the ring. James tries to retreat but Fallon Henley shows up to walk her back into the ring. Ivy locks in a submission for the win.<br> Result - Ivy Nile defeats Kiana James by submission.<br>