Create

WWE NXT Live Results (22nd November, 2022) Ivy Nile faces Kiana James

By Anirban Banerjee
By : Sportskeeda Desk
Updated: November 22,2022 20:42:18 (EDT)
Check out all the results from WWE NXT right here.

20:42 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
James hits another backbreaker for a near fall. She then locks in a knee lock but Nile uses the position to counter into a headlock. James hits a side suplex from the move for another two-count. Nile locks in a standing Rings of Saturn variant but James gets out. NIle then hits a few kicks and a Hurricanrana. Ivy hits a gut-wrench suplex and a kick in the corner, sending James out of the ring. James tries to retreat but Fallon Henley shows up to walk her back into the ring. Ivy locks in a submission for the win.
Result - Ivy Nile defeats Kiana James by submission. 

20:39 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
Pretty Deadly does the same thing as Waller, saying that they're waiting for the turn. He takes exception and a brawl ensues. In the ring, James and Nile battle it out. Nile breaks out of a Full Nelson but James lands a strike to the back o her head. She goes for a backbreaker on her shoulder.

20:32 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
Mac Mitchell interviews Kiana James before her match with Ivy Nile. After that, Javier Bernal comes by to hand Mitchell a bucket list of people he has beef with. Number 1 is again Axiom, who Mac reminds him is injured. He also has Elon Musk and Drake on the list. He says he doesn't want to pay $8 bucks for a verification mark so his 2000 hundred followers can see him. Not gonna lie - these back-and-forths are pretty funny. 

20:30 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
Choo cries in the ring while Jade mocks her in the entrance area. After the match, we get another Apollo Crews vignette. He goes to a diner and talks about a title shot at Deadline. 

20:26 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
After some control during the break, Jade goes for an elbow to Choo's back with Choo in the ropes. She misses, allowing Choo to gain control. She hits a handstand strike and her nap drop for a near fall. Jade gets a two-count but Choo hits a brainbuster. She goes to the top but Jade moves out of the way. She kicks Choo in the gut and grabs her Kendo Stick. She misses and Choo kicks her in the face. She picks up the stick but Jade grabs Wendy's Cup and throws it in her face. Jade hits a DDT for the win.
Result - Cora Jade defeats Wendy Choo by pin.

20:22 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022

20:20 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
Choo works Jade over early on but gets caught up in the ropes. Jade takes advantage and pounds on Choo's back. Choo counters into a roll-up for a near fall. She adds a kick in the corner to Jade. She goes for her nap drop but Jade moves. Jade goes for a stomp but Choo moves. The two exchange punches on the outside until Choo flips Jade onto her back.

20:16 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
Before the first match, Grayson Waller encounters Duke Hudson, who is reading the Chase U playbook. Waller says that he loves how Hudson is "playing" the part and wonders when he'll eventually turn on Chase because he's "known Hudson for years." Hudson says he bleeds black and red.

20:12 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022

20:10 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
Before the main event, Wes Lee is shown in the vaunted parking lot. Tony D rolls up and says he doesn't forget what Lee did to him (the freak leg injury). Lee says that he's easy to find once he's done with Carmelo Hayes tonight.

20:09 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
Jacy calls them "munchkins" because they are barely five feet tall. The little ladies rush the ring despite the numbers game. Toxic Attraction leaves them down on the mat to end the segment.

20:08 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
Jacy says that now she and Gigi will focus on becoming 3-time women's tag Champs. They call out the Champs by name and they come out. Katana mentions that she is a liar because Isla Dawn is the reason she won last week. They then say that Gigi and Jacy lose respect because Mandy is their meal ticket. 

20:05 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
Rose says that without any help last week, she was the last woman standing. Except for the whole "Isla Dawn pushes Alba Fyre off a ladder onto a table" thing. 

20:03 (EDT)

22 Nov 2022
Toxic Attraction kicks off the show. Hopefully, the woman who dethrones Mandy shows up. It's time for someone else to run with the title.

More on:

LIVE CHAT online