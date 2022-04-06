×
WWE NXT Live Results (5th April, 2022) - Dusia vs. InDex continues as Hudson battles Lumis..

What will happen at WWE NXT this week?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 06 April 2022 06:24 IST - Published: April, 06 2022 05:32 AM IST
Mac Mitchell interviews Dakota and Raquel and they say they've done more damage to each other, which is more than Toxica Attraction can ever do.
Dexter evens the odds with a suplex and then a leaping leg drop. He hits a few strikes followed by a Bulldog and a spinebuster. Dexter pins Hudson, but Hudson puts his leg on the rope. Indi pushes it off. Vic "didn't catch it" because only what InDex does is okay. Duke and Dexter get tied up as they are both holding on to a ring pad outside of the ring. Their women try to pull them apart and put them back in the ring. It leads to a double count-out.
Result - Duke Hudson vs. Dexter Lumis ends in a double count-out.
Before the match even starts, Persia makes out with Duke. Indi surprisingly doesn't do the same. Hudson blindsided Lumis but Lumis hits a Thesz Press to take control. He hits two axehandle strikes on Hudson. Hudson drops Dexter with a Uranage before stomping his opponent. Duke gets a one count.
Mac Mitchell interviews Tiffany Stratton and she says that people should be more worried about her loss last week instead of WrestleMania weekend. She says that she is not a loser and that Sarray is.
Following that is the Western Apparrel Shopping montage where InDex "beat" Dusia as the "sexiest couple." Throw up in my mouth. It's time for Duke Hudson vs. Dexter Lumis. Persia's top is literally only hanging on by a thread.
Joe Gacy cuts his usual creepy promo about family. We pan out to see that Draco Anthony was watching it. Xyon Quin shows up as he can only enter the locker room when Draco is there. Quinn says don't listen to Gacy. Draco gets up and says for Quinn to stop telling him what to do. It ends with Quinn saying that he is going to teach Draco a thing about respect. Welcome to your funeral, Draco Anthony.
He says that the moment he had the title in his hands atop the ladder, time stood still. Grimes says he's not going to sit around, and that brings out Solo Sikoa. He says he wants to congratulate him and that he made good promises to his father. Now comes the hard part, where he has to hold on to the title. Solo says Championships run all through his bloodline. He challenges Grimey and Grimey says that he respects Solo because he sees a man that has fought every day to get to this point. Grimes accepts the challenge. They end the segment with a handshake and a way too close face to face.
Once again, the dang crowd has dueling chants, only this time it's "you deserve it" and "no you don't." Shut up crowd.
Cameron Grimes comes out as the new NXT North American Champion. Who will interrupt him??
Mac Mitchell interviews Toxic Attraction before their rematch for the NXT Tag Team titles. 
After the win, the Creeds stand in the middle of the ring with their hands up. A duo in sweatshirts show up and hit them with chairs. It ends up being Pretty Deadly from NXT UK. They also have new names that I missed.
...
During the melee, Aichner walks away from the match, leaving Barthel by himself. That allows the Creeds to hit some tandem offense to pick up the win.
Result - The Creeds defeat Imperium (Marcel Barthel/Fabian Aichner) by pin.
...
Brutus hits a Gut-Wrench Suplex to even things out. He tags in Julius and Marcel is tagged in. Julius knocks Marcel down and he knocks Fabian off the apron. He hits a delayed Gut-Wrench Suplex but Fabian breaks up the pin.
...
Sorry, it was a forward Samoan Drop. Julius hits a move but is caught in a tilt-a-whirl slam. Aichner tags in Marcel and the Creeds work his ribs. Barthel turns it around with an enzuguri before tagging Fabian back in. Brutus throws Marcel out of the ring before Fabian body slams him feet first into the ropes. Off to the ads again!!
Fabian works over Brutus, negating their usual size difference. Fabian knocks Brutus down with a shoulder block before tagging Marcel. Brutus tags in Julius and he suplexes his brother on top of Barthel. Barthel makes the tag to Aichner and he and Julius trade moves. That is until Aichner catches the Creed on his back and lands a Samoan Drop.
...
The action turned into an impromptu match between the Creeds and Imperium. Barrett says that the Creeds blame Imperium for being pinned by MSK. Of course, blame someone else for your losing. Sounds like the right thing from the new generation.
...
Before things went to commercial, the Goober Brothers were coming down to the ring. Wonder what they'll say . . .
GUNNY says Bron can't call himself the best until he steps into the ring with The Ring General. Bron says okay, let's do it tonight. TOO SOOOOOOOOON.
...
Imperium comes out right away. No. Too soon for GUNTHER to challenge him. He should be the one to DETHRONE Breakker, not his first opponent.
...
After attending WrestleMania for the first time, Bron says he remembered two things. The first was that he was going to headline 'Mania one day. The other was that he wasn't leaving Dallas without "our" NXT title.
...
Breakker gets a mixed reaction from the fans. The crowd has dueling chants of "We Want Ziggler" and "No We Don't." Let the dang kid talk. Geez. Crowds try to make it about themselves these days.
...
Who will interrupt him to stake a claim???
Kicking things off this week is the new new NXT Champ, Bron Breakker.
After Bron Breakker regained the NXT Championship on RAW, what's next for NXT and the top Champ??

