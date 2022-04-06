WWE NXT Live Results (5th April, 2022) - Dusia vs. InDex continues as Hudson battles Lumis..

Allow Notifications
"Championships run all through my Bloodline." ☝️#WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa pic.twitter.com/UAmLCtALAM— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2022
Wait.... is that? Pretty Deadly!?#WWENXT @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe pic.twitter.com/tgbeE3BJS5— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2022
What a win for @JuliusCreedWWE & @BrutusCreedwwe on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/OnDBiwrWYi— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2022
When in doubt, RAM INTO YOUR OPPONENTS RIBS. 💪#WWENXT @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/0OAjvrazGE— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2022
Go to your
Browser"s Setting's page
Tap on
Site Settings/Site Permissions
Tap on
Notifications
Tap on
the Block list and find sportskeeda.com
Tap on
sportskeeda.com and tap on Allow
Allow Notifications
Notifications you have enabled
Teams
Series