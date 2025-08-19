Create
  • WWE NXT Live Results (August 19, 2025): Former WWE star returns! Chelsea Green set for bizarre segment; Philadelphia Street Fight! Who will be number one contender?

Aug 19, 2025

Check out the results for WWE NXT right here.

19 AUG 2025

Hey everyone, WWE NXT is back again with a brand new episode live from Philadelphia, PA. The show is set to be a big one, as it will feature a bizarre peace treaty between the United States and Canada proposed by Chelsea Green and Ethan Page, a massive number one contenders match with Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams, a Philadelphia Street Fight, and the return of Dana Brooke!

The following has been announced for tonight's show:

- Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams.
- The Elegance Brand vs. Fatal Influence.
- Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy.
- Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs.
- Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe face-to-face.
- Chelsea Green and Ethan Page's peace treaty.
- And more!

Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from WWE NXT on The CW!
