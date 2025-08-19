WWE NXT Live Results (August 19, 2025): Former WWE star returns! Chelsea Green set for bizarre segment; Philadelphia Street Fight! Who will be number one contender?

Hey everyone, WWE NXT is back again with a brand new episode live from Philadelphia, PA. The show is set to be a big one, as it will feature a bizarre peace treaty between the United States and Canada proposed by Chelsea Green and Ethan Page, a massive number one contenders match with Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams, a Philadelphia Street Fight, and the return of Dana Brooke! The following has been announced for tonight's show: - Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams. - The Elegance Brand vs. Fatal Influence. - Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy. - Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs. - Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe face-to-face. - Chelsea Green and Ethan Page's peace treaty. - And more! Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from WWE NXT on The CW!
