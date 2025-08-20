Chelsea Green and Newest Member of Her Faction Send a Message Ahead of Major WWE Appearance: "Please Give Us Some Space"

Chelsea Green recently added a new member to her faction. Tonight, she and the latest member had a message for the fans.Two weeks ago, Ethan Page was confronted by Tavion Heights. After a back-and-forth exchange, Chelsea Green interrupted them and sided with Page. Tavion then hinted that he would find a female star to fight Chelsea while he fights Ethan. Last week on NXT, Tavion revealed that the person in question is Tyra Mae Steele. The Olympic Gold Medalist then attacked Page and The Secret Hervice. Following this segment, Ethan and Chelsea suggested having a diplomatic discussion this week on the black and silver brand.Tonight, on NXT, Chelsea and Ethan Page arrived at the arena when cameras caught up with them. Chelsea said that they are here seeking peace. The NXT North American Champion made it very clear that there will be no violence tonight.&quot;And I'd like to make something very clear to the team of Tyra and Tavion. Tyra, as the only Olympic gold medalist and clearly leader of your team, I'd like you to speak to your partner and let him know there will be no violence tonight. Okay? I know how you Americans like to handle your business, but we're going to try something new tonight: a diplomatic discussion in front of your people, in your country, as your guests. Now, please give us some space,&quot; Page said.Chelsea then reposted the clip on X with the message, reiterating that they come in peace.&quot;We come in peace.&quot;Check out her tweet here:Vince Russo Commented on Chelsea Green's Status in WWEChelsea Green often finds herself in embarrassing situations due to her antics on WWE TV. Despite this, Chelsea has managed to get herself over by being entertaining. However, this unique skill has been a curse for a WWE veteran.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Chelsea's ability to get over in any situation is a curse.&quot;You know what it is? She got the bulletproof label, man. She got the bulletproof label. No matter what you do to Chelsea, she’s gonna get herself over. That’s a curse, man. It should be a blessing.&quot; [From 1:11:22 onwards]It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea Greena and Ethan Page's diplomatic discussion with Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele will go according to plan.