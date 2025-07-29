"That’s a curse"- WWE veteran comments on Chelsea Green's status in the company (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green is one of the most prominent members of the WWE women's division, despite not having many wins to her name. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the Secret Hervice leader has achieved bulletproof status in the company, which is turning out to be a curse for her.

Ad

Chelsea Green has been majorly over with the fans since making her return to WWE. However, she has not received the same love from the creative team as she is often on the losing end of her matches. The same was the case on RAW last night, where the former Women's United States Champion took the pinfall in the multi-woman tag team match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Chelsea is so popular among fans that she gets cheered in every situation. The former WWE writer added that this is proving to be a curse for her as she is not booked as strongly.

Ad

Trending

"You know what it is? She got the bulletproof label, man. She got the bulletproof label. No matter what you do to Chelsea, she’s gonna get herself over. That’s a curse, man. It should be a blessing." [From 1:11:22 onwards]

Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion last year. However, her title reign came to an end after 132 days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More