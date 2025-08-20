Former Champion Quietly Returns to WWE After 437 days

A former WWE champion has returned to the company after several months. She will compete tonight on NXT.Dana Brooke wrestled in World Wrestling Entertainment for several years. During this time, she won the 24/7 Championship 15 times. However, she was released from her contract in September 2023. Following this, she signed with TNA Wrestling, where she rebranded as Ash by Elegance and formed The Elegance Brand.Tonight on NXT, The Elegance Brand is booked to face Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag match. Ahead of this match, Masha Slamovich made a plea to NXT GM Ava and TNA Director of Authority to be the special guest referee for this match.During the show, The Elegance Brand entered Ava's office, and their personal concierge, George Menenzes, pleaded with Ava not to make Masha the guest referee for their match, as she has no experience officiating matches. However, his cry fell on deaf ears. This marked Ash by Elegance's first WWE appearance as an onscreen talent since she appeared at NXT Battleground 2024 and stopped Tatum Paxley from stealing the TNA Knockouts Title.Ash By Elegance Is Set to Compete In Her First WWE NXT Match Since 2023After a disappointing run on WWE's main roster where she was barely used on TV, Ash by Elegance returned to NXT, where she was featured more prominently. She wrestled for the black and silver brand for several months in 2023.Her final match for the promotion was against Lyra Valkyria on the September 12, 2023, episode of NXT, where she lost to the former NXT Women's Champion. Following this match, she was released from her contract and hasn't competed on World Wrestling Entertainment TV since then. However, she will compete against Fatal Influence in NXT for the first time since 2023.It will be interesting to see if Ash by Elegance's return will be successful.