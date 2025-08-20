  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Former Champion Quietly Returns to WWE After 437 days

Former Champion Quietly Returns to WWE After 437 days

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 20, 2025 01:19 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is popular among the fans (Source: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion has returned to the company after several months. She will compete tonight on NXT.

Ad

Dana Brooke wrestled in World Wrestling Entertainment for several years. During this time, she won the 24/7 Championship 15 times. However, she was released from her contract in September 2023. Following this, she signed with TNA Wrestling, where she rebranded as Ash by Elegance and formed The Elegance Brand.

Tonight on NXT, The Elegance Brand is booked to face Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag match. Ahead of this match, Masha Slamovich made a plea to NXT GM Ava and TNA Director of Authority to be the special guest referee for this match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the show, The Elegance Brand entered Ava's office, and their personal concierge, George Menenzes, pleaded with Ava not to make Masha the guest referee for their match, as she has no experience officiating matches. However, his cry fell on deaf ears. This marked Ash by Elegance's first WWE appearance as an onscreen talent since she appeared at NXT Battleground 2024 and stopped Tatum Paxley from stealing the TNA Knockouts Title.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

Ash By Elegance Is Set to Compete In Her First WWE NXT Match Since 2023

After a disappointing run on WWE's main roster where she was barely used on TV, Ash by Elegance returned to NXT, where she was featured more prominently. She wrestled for the black and silver brand for several months in 2023.

Her final match for the promotion was against Lyra Valkyria on the September 12, 2023, episode of NXT, where she lost to the former NXT Women's Champion. Following this match, she was released from her contract and hasn't competed on World Wrestling Entertainment TV since then. However, she will compete against Fatal Influence in NXT for the first time since 2023.

It will be interesting to see if Ash by Elegance's return will be successful.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications