WWE NXT Live Results (August 26, 2025): Legendary gimmick match returns; Mystery star to be revealed; Blake Monroe in big-time match

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT on The CW. Tonight's show will be a big one, as it will deal with the fallout from Heatwave this past Sunday. The show will also set the stage for No Mercy next month. What's next for Oba Femi? Where does Je'Von Evans go from here? Additionally, the legendary and infamous Blindfold Match will be brought back when Lexis King and Myles Borne go at it. Below is what has been promoted for NXT this week: - Lexis King vs. Myles Borne. - The Culling vs. Wren Sinclair &amp; a mystery partner. - Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan. - Fatal Influence vs. ZaRuca &amp; Lola Vice. - And more! Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from the development brand's latest show!
