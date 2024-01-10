Create
  WWE NXT Live Results (January 9, 2024) The Dusty Classic begins as Corbin and Breakker take on Gallus!!!
WWE NXT Live Results (January 9, 2024) The Dusty Classic begins as Corbin and Breakker take on Gallus!!!

Jan 10, 2024 06:44 IST

Find out what happens live on WWE NXT right here.

06:40 (IST)10 JAN 2024

The women trade a few shots before Lyons drops Blair with a kick to the chest. Nikkita adds a brainbuster and a German Suplex. Lyons adds a hip attack and a Samoan Drop for a two-count. Lyons misses a kick, allowing Blair to hit a dropkick to the chest.

Lyons lands a short kick before sending Blair out of the ring. She goes for a spinning heel kick, but Blair ducks, causing Lyons to blast her knee on the ring post. She tries re-entering the ring, but Davenport hits her with a chop block. She adds her knee strike for the win.

Result - Blair Davenport defeats Nikkita Lyons by pin.

06:37 (IST)10 JAN 2024

Davenport sends Lyons into the ring post, shoulder first. She adds a stomp off the apron for good measure. Blair hits another stomp off the top buckle. Blair tries to keep Lyons grounded with a headlock and a Guillotine Choke, but Lyons reverses it with a short suplex.

06:36 (IST)10 JAN 2024

We're shown footage of another attack in the NXT Parking Lot, where Blair Davenport blindsided Nikkita Lyons. Nikkita gets the better of Blair by the time they make it inside the building, and it looks like we're starting the night off with these two!

06:35 (IST)10 JAN 2024

After a recap of last week's episode, we go to a 'moments ago' scenario where Blair Davenport tried to blindside Nikkita Lyons in the dangerous parking lot. The two are fighting on their way to the ring, so the match opens up the show. 

Lyons kicks Davenport and slams her twice. She adds a suplex and a jumping forearm in the corner. Davenport goes for a stomp off the top, but Lyons evades it and lands a spinning kick for a near fall.

06:32 (IST)10 JAN 2024

We're tag team heavy on NXT tonight as the Dusty Cup kicks off! We'll have two starting round bouts, as well as an NXT Tag Team Championship match. 
