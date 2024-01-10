WWE NXT Live Results (January 9, 2024) The Dusty Classic begins as Corbin and Breakker take on Gallus!!!

The women trade a few shots before Lyons drops Blair with a kick to the chest. Nikkita adds a brainbuster and a German Suplex. Lyons adds a hip attack and a Samoan Drop for a two-count. Lyons misses a kick, allowing Blair to hit a dropkick to the chest. Lyons lands a short kick before sending Blair out of the ring. She goes for a spinning heel kick, but Blair ducks, causing Lyons to blast her knee on the ring post. She tries re-entering the ring, but Davenport hits her with a chop block. She adds her knee strike for the win. Result - Blair Davenport defeats Nikkita Lyons by pin.
