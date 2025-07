Follow along with Sportkeeda for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8 pm EST. Ricky Saints runs the Vanity Project Gauntlet to get a shot at Ethan Page and the North American title! Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defend the NXT Tag Team titles against the Culling. Joe Hendry teams with Mike Santana against Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. Tavion Heights looks to leave the NQCC if he can beat Charlie Dempsey. Ava announces the NXT participants in the Evolution battle royal. All this and more! Read More