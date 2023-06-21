WWE NXT Live Results (June 20, 2023): Week 1 of Gold Rush featuring Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee w/special guest referee Mustafa Ali.

Check out the full results of WWE NXT right here!
A fighting champion who will never back down. A challenger looking to upend the balance of power in the @WWEUniverse.— Triple H (@TripleH) June 20, 2023
Tonight, we witness one of the biggest matches in #WWENXT history at #NXTGoldRush, 8/7c on @USANetwork. https://t.co/1QUXbflO9i
A Triple Threat Tag Team Match will determine the No.1 Contender for the NXT Tag Team Titles TONIGHT at #NXTGoldRush!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 20, 2023
Who will be next in line to face #Gallus?
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/gYbchqRgjD
.@WWERollins makes his return to #WWENXT TONIGHT where he will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against @bronbreakkerwwe!— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023
Week One of #NXTGoldRush promises to be a night to remember...🔥 🔥 🔥
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/JYshugeeYA