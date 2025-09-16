WWE NXT Live Results (September 16, 2025): NXT Homecoming! Rhea Ripley! TONS of main roster stars and returning names! Big star REPLACED

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT on The CW. Tonight's edition of NXT is a huge one, as it will be NXT Homecoming. Stars from the brand's past and present will be in action, including big names from RAW and SmackDown. The following has been promoted for tonight's show: - Oba Femi and Ricky Saints on The Grayson Waller Effect. - Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Fatal Influence. - Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze. - DIY vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. - Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. The Culling. - And more! Tonight's show will be massive, so be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST for details on all of the action from this special!
- Oba Femi and Ricky Saints on The Grayson Waller Effect.
- Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Fatal Influence.
- Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze.
- DIY vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.
- Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. The Culling.
- And more!
Tonight's show will be massive, so be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST for details on all of the action from this special!