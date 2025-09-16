Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE NXT Live Results (September 16, 2025): NXT Homecoming! Rhea Ripley! TONS of main roster stars and returning names! Big star REPLACED

WWE NXT Live Results (September 16, 2025): NXT Homecoming! Rhea Ripley! TONS of main roster stars and returning names! Big star REPLACED

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 16, 2025 13:58 GMT

Check out the results for WWE NXT right here.

topic-thumbnail

13:58 (GMT)16 SEP 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT on The CW. Tonight's edition of NXT is a huge one, as it will be NXT Homecoming. Stars from the brand's past and present will be in action, including big names from RAW and SmackDown. The following has been promoted for tonight's show:

- Oba Femi and Ricky Saints on The Grayson Waller Effect.
- Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Fatal Influence.
- Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze.
- DIY vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.
- Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. The Culling. 
- And more!

Tonight's show will be massive, so be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST for details on all of the action from this special!
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications