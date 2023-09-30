WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Live Results (September 30, 2023) Becky Lynch/Tiffany Stratton in Extreme Rules Main Event; Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin can't be contained!

Corbin hits a Deep 8 (with an extra rotation) for a near fall. The two trade strikes until Bron drops Corbin. He clotheslines him over the top before stalking him. Corbin catches him and sends him through the announce table with a chokeslam. Bron sits up again like the Undertaker. He spears Corbin before sending him back into the ring. He motions for the Steiner Recliner, but Mr. Stone shows up on the top buckle. He jumps at Bron but Bron catches him and tosses him atop the security guards. Baron takes advantage of the distraction and hits the End of Days for the win. Result - Baron Corbin defeats Bron Breakker by pin.
