WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Live Results (September 30, 2023) Becky Lynch/Tiffany Stratton in Extreme Rules Main Event; Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin can't be contained!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedOct 01, 2023 05:50 IST

Find out what happened on the WWE NXT No Mercy show right here!

05:50 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Corbin hits a Deep 8 (with an extra rotation) for a near fall. The two trade strikes until Bron drops Corbin. He clotheslines him over the top before stalking him. Corbin catches him and sends him through the announce table with a chokeslam. Bron sits up again like the Undertaker. He spears Corbin before sending him back into the ring. He motions for the Steiner Recliner, but Mr. Stone shows up on the top buckle. He jumps at Bron but Bron catches him and tosses him atop the security guards. Baron takes advantage of the distraction and hits the End of Days for the win.
Result - Baron Corbin defeats Bron Breakker by pin.

05:45 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Bron keeps beating on Baron in the corner, but Corbin keeps telling him to bring it. Corbin hits a TKO (no pun intended) for a two-count. He goes for a Uranage, but Bron counters into the beginning of the Steiner Recliner. Corbin breaks it with the rope grab.

05:44 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Corbin hits a clothesline for a near fall. He hits a suplex for another quick pin attempt. Bron pops back up quickly a la the Undertaker. Bron hits a gutbuster and some more offense before putting Corbin on the top buckle, a top-rope Frankensteiner. He adds a pop-up power slam for a two-count.

05:40 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Bron tosses Baron over the barricade to the ringside area but then decks a security guard. It actually sounds like the crowd was rooting for Corbin. He goes for a Senton on Bron on the announce table, but Bron moves off the table. Bron sends Baron into the ring, and the match officially starts.

05:38 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Corbin parks his bike halfway up the entrance area. He gets off and motions to Breakker. Breakker obliges with a Tope Con Giro over the top. Two security guards are ringside but can't stop them from fighting into the crowd.

05:36 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Breakker comes out in a pretty cool wolf cowl. Not to be outdone because he's cool, Corbin comes out on a motorcycle with a lower-half mask.

05:32 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Gigi Dolin didn't let Blair Davenport enjoy her win for very long . . .

05:28 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker will kick off the main card for NXT No Mercy.

05:20 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Gigi Dolin rushes the ring to attack Davenport from behind after the match. Referees pull the ladies apart as the crowd chants, "Let Them Fight!"

05:19 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Davenport goes for a finish, but Kelani counters into a Sleeper Hold. Blair breaks it by shoving her into the corner. Davenport hits a stomp off the top rope before driving Jordan into the mat for the win.
Result - Blair Davenport defeats Kelani Jordan by pin.

05:18 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Blair decks Jordan so hard she falls over. Davenport then mocks Jordan with kicks to the face. Kelani catches a kick and then hits an around-the-world cutter. She lands an elbow before hitting the Playmaker (MVP's finisher) for a near fall.

05:16 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Davenport locks in a Boston Crab, but Jordan breaks out of it. The two trade forearm strikes to the face.  

05:14 (IST)1 OCT 2023

Blair Davenport and Kelani Jordan kick things off on the kickoff show. Jordan hits a Hurricanrana to pump herself up. She adds the usual handstand into an elbow strike in the corner. Davenport knocks her to the outside with a strong elbow strike. 
