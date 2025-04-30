WWE NXT Results, live recap, and grades: JOE HENDRY INJURY STATUS REVEALED, ATTACKED BY VILLAINOUS STABLE!! RICKY SAINTS DEFENDS GOLD IN OPENING BOUT!!

Create
Follow along with Sportskeeda for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8 pm EST. On tap for tonight's show is Women's World Champion Iyo Sky coming back to NXT to get answers from Roxanne Perez and Giulia! How will Stephanie Vaquer react? Ricky Saints defends the North American title against Lexis King! Joe Hendry is looking for revenge on Trick Williams after Trick crashed Rebellion! Hank and Tank defend the NXT Tag titles against Josh Briggs and Inamura! This and much more! Tony D and Stacks meet face to face!

topic-thumbnail

00:41 (GMT)30 APR 2025

GRADE FOR D'ANGELO/STACKS SEGMENT: C.
With the tension sown over the last week, the stakes were high for this showdown. Instead of having the two sides meet in the ring, a bunch of random, faceless people got screen time. Stacks did appear on the big screen, but the segment fell a bit flatter than it should have, especially since D'Angelo's allies ringside did nothing to help him when the "security" attacked him.

00:39 (GMT)30 APR 2025

He's outside somewhere by a bridge. He says he's sick of taking The Don's orders. His decisions are making groups like DarkState think they can push the group around. Stacks then sows doubt in the rest of The Don's family as some security guys rush the ring to attack D'Angelo. He yells that if Stacks wants to be The Don, he has to come down face to face and take it. 

00:36 (GMT)30 APR 2025

Tony says he didn't expect a betrayal at Stand and Deliver, but instead to have a conversation. He says he always had Stacks' back because that is what loyalty is all about. The Don knows that he has always wanted to lead the family. Some of the family are standing on the ring apron. They don't look like mob members, but guys in jeans. More security comes out as Stacks appears on the big screen.

00:32 (GMT)30 APR 2025

Up next, we get a powwow between Tony D and Stacks Lorenzo. What will happen??

00:29 (GMT)30 APR 2025


Goodnight, King!

00:27 (GMT)30 APR 2025

Shawn Spears gives the Culling a pep talk. He says not to fear their failures but instead learn from them. He wants Izzi to stand out from the rest of the women's roster in NXT and rip the spotlight from someone else. It's interesting to see a leader so calm and not beat the crap out of his/her minions for losing.

00:26 (GMT)30 APR 2025

Both stars go for crossbodies at the same time. King recovers first, hitting a Swanton off the top for two. He hits a gutbuster for another near fall. King whiffs on a Superkick, allowing Saints to drop him. Saints misses a Tornado DDT. Lexis hits the Superkick and goes for the Coronation, but Saints blocks it and hits the Tornado DDT. He hits Rochambeau for the win.
Result - Ricky Saints defeats Lexis King by pin.

GRADE: B-.
Nothing groundbreaking. A decent match with some good exchanges. 

00:20 (GMT)30 APR 2025


Juggernauts of the Sky . . .

00:18 (GMT)30 APR 2025

King rushes Saints before the bell rings, and Saints can take off his vest. Saints quickly recovers. He drops King but eats an upkick from the King. While the match is going on, Vic and Corey reference Gunther and Pat McAfee for some reason. Graves mentions that he's had his issues with McAfee in the past, but doesn't advise stepping up to Gunther.

00:16 (GMT)30 APR 2025


Joe Hendry meets DarkState . . .

00:15 (GMT)30 APR 2025

The first of two title matches pits Lexis King against Ricky Saints.

00:15 (GMT)30 APR 2025

Before the first match, we see Gigi and Tatum talking with Karmen Petrovic about losing last week and at Rebellion on Sunday. Ashante Adonis comes in to call Gigi and Tatum losers, and that he got her a match with Sol Ruca. I thought they were done, but I guess the teenage love puppy saga continues.

00:09 (GMT)30 APR 2025

Hendry also says he expected Trick to come for him after their confrontation on last week's episode of NXT. He then calls Trick out, but the lights go out, and DarkState appears. They attack the TNA Champ, hitting him with their powerbomb. We then see a segment from earlier today between Iyo Sky and Ava. She hasn't found Stephanie Vaquer yet, so Jordynne Grace offers to be her partner in tag team action against Giulia and Roxanne Perez tonight.

00:06 (GMT)30 APR 2025

After Hendry mentions Trick attacking him from behind, the sound is blocked out for what I'm guessing is a swear-laden chant directed toward Williams. My, how quickly the fickle crowd changes.

00:04 (GMT)30 APR 2025

Kicking things off tonight is TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry after two confrontations with Trick Williams over the last week, including at TNA's Rebellion PPV over the weekend.
bell-icon Manage notifications