Follow along with Sportsskeeda for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8 PM EST. On the docket for tonight are a grudge NXT Underground Match between Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe! Chelsea Green defends the Women's US title against Sol Ruca! The D'Angelo Family battles Niko Vance, Izzi Dame, and Brooks Jensen of the Culling! Ricky Saints takes Ridge Holland to task! All this and more including Oba Femi, Jordynne Grace, Roxanne Perez, and FrAxiom! Read More