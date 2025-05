Follow along with Sportskeeda for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8 pm EST. Trick Williams has a diss track for Joe Hendry. How will the TNA Champ respond? Will Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace keep it civil ahead of Battleground? Kelani Jordan and Zaria run it back. A new version of Chase U takes on a returning OTM! Josh Briggs tangles with Shawn Spears! A triple threat featuring Je'Von Evans, Ashante Adonis, and Evolve's Sean Legacy! Read More