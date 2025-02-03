Create
  WWE RAW Results, Live recap, Grades: Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso showing up!
WWE RAW Results, Live recap, Grades: Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso showing up!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 03, 2025 13:57 GMT

Check out the results of WWE Monday Night RAW here.

13:57 (GMT)3 FEB 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW on Netflix. Tonight's episode promises to be a real banger, following the events of Royal Rumble PLE. What will Jey Uso have to say after taking out John Cena? Who does Charlotte plan to challenge at WrestleMania? We will see tonight!

The matches and appearances that have been promoted for tonight's episode for now are as follows:

1. Charlotte Flair appearance
2. Jey Uso appearance
3. Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches
4. And much more!

Stay tuned to follow along as we cover the live episode right here!
