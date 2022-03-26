WWE SmackDown Live Results (25th March, 2022): Ricochet loses twice on SmackDown

Allow Notifications
The numbers game gets the best of @KingRicochet tonight on #SmackDown.#LosLotharios @humberto_wwe @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/JKdBLOJ6RD— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
.@KingRicochet wasn’t messing around! #SmackDown @humberto_wwe pic.twitter.com/VRfl86dkLT— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
Ricochet isn't going out like that.@KingRicochet | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sxJlrU8RZG— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 26, 2022
The Intercontinental Champion takes flight!#SmackDown @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/D37PtL1iMR— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
Thanks to @humberto_wwe, @AngelGarzaWwe steals one over @KingRicochet!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4DTalRmtxc— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
GOALS. #SmackDown@AngelGarzaWwe | @humberto_wwe pic.twitter.com/vqSrTPLJGh— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 26, 2022
UPDATE: Lesnar is still in @WWERomanReigns' locker room 👀@BrockLesnar | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/f68vJNbXFU— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 26, 2022
.@BrockLesnar is running out of stuff to smash in @WWERomanReigns' locker room. #TeamBrock#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/AEMSLihs4Z— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
Tensions continue to rise between @RondaRousey and @MsCharlotteWWE as #WrestleMania nears! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wgd5GIlg4i— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
Charlotte will either leave Dallas with the SmackDown Women's Championship and her limbs...— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 26, 2022
Or will leave without it and a broken arm 😬#SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m8LOE9QHF6
Contender = Ronda Rousey— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 26, 2022
Champion = @MsCharlotteWWE #SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uARTpcFxzQ
Is Charlotte getting the better of @RondaRousey?@MsCharlotteWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9vPrIQlJjG— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 26, 2022
"Get your Barbie a** out here!" - Ronda to @MsCharlotteWWE @RondaRousey | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uxpQ6F7JV6— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 26, 2022
The new #SmackDown CHAMPION 😤#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cgq3MyCypt— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 26, 2022
"I'm going to warn you once. You better get your a** out of my locker room."@WWERomanReigns | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QVm4qjWcA5— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 26, 2022
King Woods is back in action! #SmackDown @TrueKofi @RidgeWWE @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/GzIjI8R3hm— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
.@WWERomanReigns is NOT happy that @BrockLesnar has taken over his locker room.— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
The Head of the Table is on his way to #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/XxjxCNdy0T
"You better get your ass out my locker room or I'll crack your head open."@WWERomanReigns with a short and sweet message to Brock Lesnar.#SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/w3OXtQ1Jgi— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 26, 2022
"I know you're dying to acknowledge your Tribal Chief..."@WWERomanReigns #SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/yC7W2HqyF9— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 26, 2022
Welcome back, King Woods! #SmackDown @AustinCreedWins | @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/DVd0iGpBfI— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 26, 2022
King Woods is BACK! 👑#SmackDown @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/ZkU8THZCXU— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
THE RETURN OF THE KING 👑@AustinCreedWins #SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/py5AaWj1RA— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 26, 2022
.@DMcIntyreWWE has a message for Happy @BaronCorbinWWE ahead of #WrestleMania! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VtZ890Qzpp— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
'Baldfellas'@BaronCorbinWWE @MadcapMoss #SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zVXXa9UhUb— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 26, 2022
Talk about a Cinderella story.@BaronCorbinWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eH95Gnezq5— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 26, 2022
What a year for Happy Corbin.#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/KN6r1Gq08p— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2022
