WWE SmackDown Live Results (25th March, 2022): Ricochet loses twice on SmackDown

How will Roman Reigns respond to Brock Lesnar's attack?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 26 March 2022 06:50 IST - Published: March, 26 2022 06:23 AM IST
Ricochet hits a Suplex and sets up for the 630 on Humberto but Angel pulls the latter out of the ring. Ricochet takes out Angel. He hits a Tornado DDT on Humberto and puts him back in the ring. Angel grabs Ricochet's foot allowing Humberto to pick up a count out win.

Humberto defeats Ricochet via Count Out
Angel provides a distraction as Humberto tries to use it to his advantage but Ricochet kicks out at 2.
Back from the break, Ricochet hits an Enziguri followed by a Hurricanrana from the middle rope. He lands a couple of upper cuts followed by a Springboard Moonsault.
Ricochet fires away at Humberto and takes him out of the ring with a dropkick before soaring over the top rope to take him down.
Ricochet vs Humberto
After the match, Ricochet gets on the mic and demands Humberto to face him. The latter accepts and we have a match on.
Ricochet blocks a running attack with a back elbow. He hits a dropkick and a springboard elbow. He heads to the top rope but Humberto distracts him as Angel picks up a win with a roll-up.

Angel defeats Ricochet via Pinfall
Angel gains the upper hand as drops Ricochet down from the top rope. He lands a few vicious blows and a stiff right for a two count before putting him in a side head lock.
Ricochet vs Angel (Championship Contender's match)
Backstage, in Reigns' locker room, Brock Lesnar tells Kayla Braxton that he isn't going to leave Reigns' locker room as he's enjoying himself there. He asks Kayla to inform Reigns to get there soon because he is running out of things to smash.
Flair appears on the titantron stating that she isn't in Brooklyn tonight. Rousey says she liked it when she broke her first arm at a very young age. She liked it so much that she kept a count until she couldn't anymore. She says if Flair beats her, it will be her biggest victory in her career but when Rousey beats her, Flair will be just another one in the lost count.
Rousey calls out Flair to step into the ring.
Ronda Rousey says at WrestleMania, she'll not take Charlotte's title but rather she'll hand it to Rousey herself when she rips her arm off.
Next up we have a recap of events between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey from the last couple of weeks.
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are in a car. Reigns says they have been running errands around the city and they have been through MSG. He demands Lesnar to vacate his locker room before he arrives or he'll crack his head open.
Woods attacks Holland but the latter showcases his power to put the former down. Kofi provides a distraction as Woods gets a roll-up win.

King Woods defeats Ridge Holland via Pinfall
Kofi Kingston reveals that King Woods is back and he will face Ridge Holland tonight.
King Woods vs Ridge Holland
Corbin says the last year of his life could be into a movie, a trilogy in fact. First, getting rich, second, attacking Drew at Day 1, third, ending him at WrestleMania. Moss cracks another bad joke as Corbin walks away from him.
We see a promo package of Corbin turning his life around after his success at Las Vegas. Then, we see a recap of his feud with McIntyre.
...

