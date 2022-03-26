WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights - Former Champ makes WWE return; Lesnar & Reigns face-off (March 25th, 2022)

SmackDown kicked off with a short promo from Brock Lesnar backstage. Lesnar said that he bought a new, blood-red SUV and had to pay fines for last week's attack on Reigns.

Brock also revealed that WWE Management had told him to stay away from Reigns unless he was provoked. He made himself at home in the latter's personal locker room, and it was clear that he was looking to pick a fight with the Tribal Chief.

WWE SmackDown Results (March 25th, 2022): Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso

The Usos attacked Nakamura and Boogs before the match began, but the latter duo managed to send them out of the ring. After a break on SmackDown, the match was underway, and Nakamura got a big knee strike on the apron.

Uso came back with a backdrop before being tossed outside the ring with a big move. Back in the ring, Nakamura countered a top rope move with a superkick before Jey wiped out Boogs at ringside.

Nakamura was distracted by Jey while Jimmy super-kicked the former. Jimmy asked Jey to give him Boogs' guitar to use as a weapon, but the latter fought back and wiped Jey out at ringside. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jimmy Uso

Grade: B

Lesnar was still lounging in Roman Reigns' locker room and was trashing the place.

Drew McIntyre was backstage and said that his WrestleMania match with Corbin was personal.

We got a recap of Corbin and Drew's feud so far before Baron and Moss joked about it backstage.

Ridge Holland vs. Xavier Woods on SmackDown

Kofi Kingston came out next and said that he wouldn't be getting in the ring today, but instead, someone else from the New Day would take his place.

King Xavier returned on SmackDown and had the early advantage in the ring. Holland managed to take him down, but Woods rolled him up suddenly for a quick win.

Result: Xavier Woods def. Ridge Holland

Grade: C

Roman Reigns was in a short video from his car and said that he was going to the arena. He added that Brock Lesnar better get out of his locker room by then or face the consequences.

WWE @WWE



The Head of the Table is on his way to @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns is NOT happy that @BrockLesnar has taken over his locker room.The Head of the Table is on his way to #SmackDown .@WWERomanReigns is NOT happy that @BrockLesnar has taken over his locker room.The Head of the Table is on his way to #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle https://t.co/XxjxCNdy0T

Ronda Rousey was out next on SmackDown and called out Charlotte. Flair showed up on the Titantron and said she wasn't even on the show. Ronda talked about losing count of how many arms she had broken in her career before saying that if Flair won the match at WrestleMania, it would be the biggest win of Charlotte's career. But if Ronda won next weekend, no one would be surprised.

Backstage, Brock said he wasn't leaving the locker room and hoped that Roman would reach the arena before he ran out of things to smash.

Ricochet vs. Angel on SmackDown

WWE has dropped both Lotharios' last names, and they were now being billed as just Angel and Humberto. Ricochet went down on the mat early on before Angel unloaded on him.

Ricochet countered and hit an extensive sequence of moves leading up to a springboard elbow drop. The One and Only went up to the top rope, but a distraction from Humberto allowed Angel to roll him up in the ring.

Result: Angel def. Ricochet

Grade: C

Ricochet vs. Humberto on SmackDown

Ricochet called out Humberto and asked him for a match. The latter agreed, and the bout was underway. The Intercontinental Champion sent his opponent out of the ring early and hit a big dive to the outside.

The One and Only got a modified Rana off the ropes before taking Humberto down with a springboard crossbody. Angel went for the distraction as Ricochet started climbing, but Humberto failed to get the rollup.

Ricochet climbed the ropes once more before Angel dragged Humberto out of the ring. The former took out Angel with a dive to the outside before getting Humberto back into the ring.

Angel hid under the ring and dragged Ricochet off the apron before he could break the count and let Humberto pick up the win via count-out.

Result: Humberto def. Ricochet

Grade: B

Sami Zayn said that Johhny Knoxville was stupid to call for an Anything Goes match. He vowed to punish Knoxville "in a way that has never been seen in a WWE ring before."

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown #WrestlemMania @SamiZayn @realjknoxville "You are going to experience punishment in a way that has never, ever, EVER been seen in a WWE ring before." "You are going to experience punishment in a way that has never, ever, EVER been seen in a WWE ring before."#SmackDown #WrestlemMania @SamiZayn @realjknoxville https://t.co/keUGuYkBa3

Austin Theory ran up to McAfee and knocked his headphones off before running into Vince McMahon's office when Pat chased after him.

Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega on SmackDown

Zelina escaped the ring, and Shayna was sent outside as Banks and Ripley fought in the ring. Banks got a big facebuster on Ripley before Shayna returned and was sent into the corner.

Zelina dragged Banks outside and slammed her face on the announce desk before a brawl broke out with Liv, Natalya, Carmella, and Naomi getting involved. Back after a break on SmackDown, Vega was locked in the Banks Statement, and Shayna tried to lock in a hold of her own on Vega, but Banks locked her in the hold as well.

Ripley got a dropkick from the top rope to break the hold before Vega nearly pinned Banks in the ring. Ripley took Baszler outside the ring, and Vega took Baszler out before heading back to the ring. Banks locked in the Banks Statement and picked up the win.

Result: Sasha Banks def. Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler & Zelina Vega

Grade: B+

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reached the arena, and Heyman said that he wasn't feeling too well about the idea of barging in on Brock. The Tribal Chief assured him that it was Brock who was in trouble before SmackDown continued.

Roman Reigns was out next and headed to the ring before asking if Brock was still in his locker. Heyman said that he didn't know, and we saw footage of the locker room on Titantron, but Brock was nowhere to be seen.

Brock showed up on the Tron with a pickaxe and smashed up Roman's SUV in the parking lot. The latter called him stupid before the WWE Champion dropped the pickaxe and headed to the ringside.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown #TeamBrock @BrockLesnar The WWE Champion is coming through the WWE Universe in Brooklyn! The WWE Champion is coming through the WWE Universe in Brooklyn!#SmackDown #TeamBrock @BrockLesnar https://t.co/cxOcuLSpmi

Lesnar got on the announce desk and got a steel chair as security created a barrier between the two superstars. He got off the desk and beat up the security with the steel chair before The Usos came and took Roman away.

Brock was furious and beat up the security guys before standing tall on the announce desk. Backstage, Roman said that Brock would have to acknowledge him as the new Undisputed champ at WrestleMania before SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B

We got a showdown between Roman and Brock, just over a week away from WrestleMania. We got a great promo from Ronda Rousey while Sasha Banks picked up a big win on tonight's SmackDown.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy