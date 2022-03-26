×
Create
Notifications

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights - Former Champ makes WWE return; Lesnar & Reigns face-off (March 25th, 2022)

Things are heating up in WWE, just over a week away from WrestleMania
Things are heating up in WWE, just over a week away from WrestleMania
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Mar 26, 2022 08:30 AM IST
Listicle

SmackDown kicked off with a short promo from Brock Lesnar backstage. Lesnar said that he bought a new, blood-red SUV and had to pay fines for last week's attack on Reigns.

.@BrockLesnar makes himself right at home in @WWERomanReigns’ locker room awaiting his arrival on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle https://t.co/Axe6nB2kmP

Brock also revealed that WWE Management had told him to stay away from Reigns unless he was provoked. He made himself at home in the latter's personal locker room, and it was clear that he was looking to pick a fight with the Tribal Chief.

.@BrockLesnar has taken over @WWERomanReigns' locker room!#SmackDown @HeymanHustle https://t.co/MDL3kzJaH0

WWE SmackDown Results (March 25th, 2022): Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso

Usos are flying (courtesy of @rickboogswwe) on #SmackDown! @ShinsukeN https://t.co/KR0vdsKGMI

The Usos attacked Nakamura and Boogs before the match began, but the latter duo managed to send them out of the ring. After a break on SmackDown, the match was underway, and Nakamura got a big knee strike on the apron.

Uso came back with a backdrop before being tossed outside the ring with a big move. Back in the ring, Nakamura countered a top rope move with a superkick before Jey wiped out Boogs at ringside.

Hands off the guitar!#SmackDown @rickboogswwe @WWEUsos https://t.co/0lIGBiCoCi

Nakamura was distracted by Jey while Jimmy super-kicked the former. Jimmy asked Jey to give him Boogs' guitar to use as a weapon, but the latter fought back and wiped Jey out at ringside. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jimmy Uso

Can @ShinsukeN & @rickboogswwe take home the #SmackDown Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania 38???@WWEUsos https://t.co/Ongv0jKEsE

Grade: B

Lesnar was still lounging in Roman Reigns' locker room and was trashing the place.

.@BrockLesnar is making himself at home in @WWERomanReigns' locker room! @HeymanHustle #SmackDown #TeamBrock #TeamGrapes https://t.co/Uoc7euEuyC

Drew McIntyre was backstage and said that his WrestleMania match with Corbin was personal.

.@DMcIntyreWWE has a message for Happy @BaronCorbinWWE ahead of #WrestleMania! #SmackDown https://t.co/VtZ890Qzpp

We got a recap of Corbin and Drew's feud so far before Baron and Moss joked about it backstage.

Ridge Holland vs. Xavier Woods on SmackDown

King Woods is BACK! 👑#SmackDown @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi https://t.co/ZkU8THZCXU

Kofi Kingston came out next and said that he wouldn't be getting in the ring today, but instead, someone else from the New Day would take his place.

King Xavier returned on SmackDown and had the early advantage in the ring. Holland managed to take him down, but Woods rolled him up suddenly for a quick win.

Result: Xavier Woods def. Ridge Holland

King Woods is back in action! #SmackDown @TrueKofi @RidgeWWE @WWESheamus https://t.co/GzIjI8R3hm

Grade: C

Roman Reigns was in a short video from his car and said that he was going to the arena. He added that Brock Lesnar better get out of his locker room by then or face the consequences.

.@WWERomanReigns is NOT happy that @BrockLesnar has taken over his locker room.The Head of the Table is on his way to #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle https://t.co/XxjxCNdy0T

Ronda Rousey was out next on SmackDown and called out Charlotte. Flair showed up on the Titantron and said she wasn't even on the show. Ronda talked about losing count of how many arms she had broken in her career before saying that if Flair won the match at WrestleMania, it would be the biggest win of Charlotte's career. But if Ronda won next weekend, no one would be surprised.

.@RondaRousey vows to beat @MsCharlotteWWE at her own game at #WrestleMania 38!#SmackDown https://t.co/wF035l0W0W

Backstage, Brock said he wasn't leaving the locker room and hoped that Roman would reach the arena before he ran out of things to smash.

.@BrockLesnar is running out of stuff to smash in @WWERomanReigns' locker room. #TeamBrock#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/AEMSLihs4Z

Ricochet vs. Angel on SmackDown

WWE has dropped both Lotharios' last names, and they were now being billed as just Angel and Humberto. Ricochet went down on the mat early on before Angel unloaded on him.

Ricochet countered and hit an extensive sequence of moves leading up to a springboard elbow drop. The One and Only went up to the top rope, but a distraction from Humberto allowed Angel to roll him up in the ring.

Result: Angel def. Ricochet

Thanks to @humberto_wwe, @AngelGarzaWwe steals one over @KingRicochet!#SmackDown https://t.co/4DTalRmtxc

Grade: C

Ricochet vs. Humberto on SmackDown

The Intercontinental Champion takes flight!#SmackDown @KingRicochet https://t.co/D37PtL1iMR

Ricochet called out Humberto and asked him for a match. The latter agreed, and the bout was underway. The Intercontinental Champion sent his opponent out of the ring early and hit a big dive to the outside.

The One and Only got a modified Rana off the ropes before taking Humberto down with a springboard crossbody. Angel went for the distraction as Ricochet started climbing, but Humberto failed to get the rollup.

😱#SmackDown @KingRicochet https://t.co/l8RtCa0P88

Ricochet climbed the ropes once more before Angel dragged Humberto out of the ring. The former took out Angel with a dive to the outside before getting Humberto back into the ring.

Angel hid under the ring and dragged Ricochet off the apron before he could break the count and let Humberto pick up the win via count-out.

Result: Humberto def. Ricochet

The numbers game gets the best of @KingRicochet tonight on #SmackDown.#LosLotharios @humberto_wwe @AngelGarzaWwe https://t.co/JKdBLOJ6RD

Grade: B

Sami Zayn said that Johhny Knoxville was stupid to call for an Anything Goes match. He vowed to punish Knoxville "in a way that has never been seen in a WWE ring before."

"You are going to experience punishment in a way that has never, ever, EVER been seen in a WWE ring before."#SmackDown #WrestlemMania @SamiZayn @realjknoxville https://t.co/keUGuYkBa3

Austin Theory ran up to McAfee and knocked his headphones off before running into Vince McMahon's office when Pat chased after him.

Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega on SmackDown

Planted!#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/GRAY1Lxz9b

Zelina escaped the ring, and Shayna was sent outside as Banks and Ripley fought in the ring. Banks got a big facebuster on Ripley before Shayna returned and was sent into the corner.

Zelina dragged Banks outside and slammed her face on the announce desk before a brawl broke out with Liv, Natalya, Carmella, and Naomi getting involved. Back after a break on SmackDown, Vega was locked in the Banks Statement, and Shayna tried to lock in a hold of her own on Vega, but Banks locked her in the hold as well.

NOT where Queen @ZelinaVegaWWE wants to be!#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @QoSBaszler https://t.co/mOt2AP9IuW

Ripley got a dropkick from the top rope to break the hold before Vega nearly pinned Banks in the ring. Ripley took Baszler outside the ring, and Vega took Baszler out before heading back to the ring. Banks locked in the Banks Statement and picked up the win.

Result: Sasha Banks def. Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler & Zelina Vega

Can @SashaBanksWWE & @NaomiWWE take home the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania 38?#SmackDown https://t.co/TSSgEdNBMK

Grade: B+

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reached the arena, and Heyman said that he wasn't feeling too well about the idea of barging in on Brock. The Tribal Chief assured him that it was Brock who was in trouble before SmackDown continued.

"We'll be fine... But Brock won't be."@WWERomanReigns has arrived at @barclayscenter! #SmackDown #TeamRoman @HeymanHustle @BrockLesnar https://t.co/XIXlO0Dv3d

Roman Reigns was out next and headed to the ring before asking if Brock was still in his locker. Heyman said that he didn't know, and we saw footage of the locker room on Titantron, but Brock was nowhere to be seen.

Brock showed up on the Tron with a pickaxe and smashed up Roman's SUV in the parking lot. The latter called him stupid before the WWE Champion dropped the pickaxe and headed to the ringside.

The WWE Champion is coming through the WWE Universe in Brooklyn!#SmackDown #TeamBrock @BrockLesnar https://t.co/cxOcuLSpmi

Lesnar got on the announce desk and got a steel chair as security created a barrier between the two superstars. He got off the desk and beat up the security with the steel chair before The Usos came and took Roman away.

.@BrockLesnar is more than ready to meet @WWERomanReigns face-to-face at #WrestleMania! #SmackDown @HeymanHustle https://t.co/jkqNnDOQKZ

Brock was furious and beat up the security guys before standing tall on the announce desk. Backstage, Roman said that Brock would have to acknowledge him as the new Undisputed champ at WrestleMania before SmackDown went off the air.

Are you #TeamBrock or #TeamRoman?Who will emerge victorious in the Biggest #WrestleMania Match of All-Time?#SmackDown https://t.co/TYu072d4Fx

Episode rating: B

Also Read Article Continues below

We got a showdown between Roman and Brock, just over a week away from WrestleMania. We got a great promo from Ronda Rousey while Sasha Banks picked up a big win on tonight's SmackDown.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी