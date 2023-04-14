Create
WWE SmackDown Live Results (April 14, 2023)

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 15, 2023 06:24 IST

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown.

06:24 (IST)15 APR 2023

Damian Priest vs Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar starts the match well. He sends Priest crashing out of the ring  and goes out to the apron. Escobar goes for a double axe-handle off the apron but Priest stops him in his tracks with a right hand. Back in the ring, Priest lays into Escobar with a series of kicks. Escobar hits back with a number chops across the chest.

06:17 (IST)15 APR 2023

06:15 (IST)15 APR 2023

The Judgment Day is out next. Damian Priest is set to address his chokeslam on Bad Bunny tonight. Priest will also be in singles action.

06:14 (IST)15 APR 2023

Sami Zayn is backstage with Riddle. Sami says Solo Sikoa is dangerous and wants him to be careful. KO doesn't agree. He says Riddle needs to throw everything he has at Solo tonight if he needs to come out with the win.

06:10 (IST)15 APR 2023

Gunther is backstage with Imperium. Xavier Woods interrupts with his trombone. Gunther turns to Woods and says if he wants his attention, he should have just approached him in a respectful manner. He calls Woods a goof. Woods wants a title shot.

06:04 (IST)15 APR 2023

06:03 (IST)15 APR 2023

LA Knight follows it up with a running elbow. Knight rolls Woods up and grabs the tights but the referee isn't having any of it. Woods now rolls LA Knight up and rolls up the tights. 1-2-3! Woods steals the win!

Xavier Woods def. LA Knight

06:02 (IST)15 APR 2023

Woods nails LA Knight with a dropkick to the back of the head while he's draped over the top rope. He follows it up with a legdrop of the middle rope but Knight manages to grab the top rope. The fans though that was it!

06:00 (IST)15 APR 2023

We're back from the break and Woods is back on top. He takes LA Knight down and makes the cover but it's only a two-count. Woods goes for a kick but ends up eating a DDT. LA Knight now makes a cover for a two-count of his own.

05:54 (IST)15 APR 2023

Woods then launches himself over the top rope and wipes LA Knight out at ringside. Knight launches Woods face-first into the ringpost as we head to a commercial break.

05:53 (IST)15 APR 2023

Xavier Woods vs LA Knight

LA Knight locks in a headlock on Woods early on. Woods fights out of it but gets taken down by a shoulder charge, Woods hits back with a dropkick. LA Knight hits back with an uppercut but gets taken down with a Russian Leg Sweep.

05:50 (IST)15 APR 2023

05:49 (IST)15 APR 2023

We have singles action up next with Xavier Woods taking on LA Knight.

05:48 (IST)15 APR 2023

05:43 (IST)15 APR 2023

Matt Riddle runs out of the back and pulls Solo Sikoa down from the apron, evening the odds. The babyfaces get the better of the ensuing brawl, forcing The Bloodline members back.

05:41 (IST)15 APR 2023

The Usos say that The Bloodline is now stronger than ever. They are now stronger than ever. They are ready to be 9-time tag team champions and are ready to win back their titles. The Usos and Solo now surround the ring.

05:37 (IST)15 APR 2023

Sami says it's only been two weeks since they main-evented night  1 of WrestleMania. They haven't had time to process it with everything that's been happening, from the feud with the Bloodline to the upcoming WWE Draft.

05:35 (IST)15 APR 2023

05:35 (IST)15 APR 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown. SmackDown kicks off with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, coming down to the ring.
