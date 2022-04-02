×
WWE SmackDown Live Results (April 1st, 2022): Ricochet defeats Humberto & Angel to retain the Intercontinental Championship

What will happen on the last SmackDown before WrestleMania?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 02 April 2022 06:23 IST - Published: April, 02 2022 05:51 AM IST
...
Zelina goes after Banks but the latter manages to escape and tag Naomi.
...
Banks blocks a kick and hits a knee strike and crawls towards Naomi while Carmella makes the tag.
...
Carmella puts Banks in a side headlock and slams her onto the mat head-first.
...
Zelina and Carmella make frequent tags and isolate Banks in their corner.
...
Carmella attacks Banks right off the bat and dumps her out of the ring. She tags in Zelina.
...
...
Sasha Banks & Naomi vs Carmella & Queen Zelina
...
...
...
Naomi and Sasha Banks are out next for their match against the Women's Tag Team Champions.
...
...
Next up we see a promo package hyping up Stone Cold Steve Austin's return at WrestleMania.
...
...
...
Ricochet drops Humberto on Angel. He hits the 630 on Angel and the Recoil on Humberto to pick up the win.

Ricochet defeats Humberto & Angel to retain the Intercontinental Championship
...
Ricochet hits an Enziguri on Angel and heads to the top rope. But before he could do anything, Humberto heads to the top to fight him.
...
...
Ricochet hits a standing Moonsault on Humberto and goes for the pin but Angel makes the save.
...
Ricochet takes out both with a Springboard crossbody.
...
Angel goes for the pin leading to an argument between the Lotharios.
...
Ricochet hits an Enziguri on Angel, Humberto hits a springboard heel kick on Ricochet.
...
Back from the break, Ricochet lands punches and chops to fight back briefly but falls prey to the numbers game once again.
...
...
Humberto and Angel hug it out in the ring as we head to a commercial break.
...
Angel blocks a springboard attack from Ricochet as Humberto hits an arm drag to take him out.
...
Ricochet tries to fight back as he takes down both of them with a double Hurricanrana.
...
Angel hits a running knee strike on Ricochet as Humberto kicks his spine.
...
The match kicks off with a double team attack by the Lotharios on Ricochet.
...
Los Lotharios make their way to the ring together for the triple threat match.
...
Ricochet (C) vs Angel vs Humberto (Intercontinental Championship)
...
...
...
...
...
After the match, Moss is on the mic and says he always looked up to Andre The Giant ever since he was a child. He says he's loved by everyone just like Andre was and makes a poor joke on Texas.
...
...
Ziggler and Roode gang up on Balor, Moss takes the advantage and eliminates Ziggler and Roode. Moss counters a running attack from Balor to send him over the top rope and pick up the win.

Madcap Moss wins the 2022 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
...
Balor, Ziggler, Roode and Moss are the final four.
...
Finn Balor eliminates Damian Priest. Dolph Ziggler eliminates Tommasso Ciampa with a Superkick and we are down to four men.
...
Shanky and Azeez trade blows in the center of the ring and they try to eliminate each other. The rest team up to eliminate both of them.
...
Commander Azeez eliminates Ivar. Shanky and Azeez team up to eliminate Erik.

