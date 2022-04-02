WWE SmackDown Live Results (April 1st, 2022): Ricochet defeats Humberto & Angel to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Allow Notifications
Are we looking at the next Women's Tag Team Champs? #SmackDown@SashaBanksWWE | @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/WbgRC3K6Q3— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2022
"You are one dumb SOB." - Steve Austin to @FightOwensFight @steveaustinBSR | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gXikl7U4Fv— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2022
.@SashaBanksWWE & @NaomiWWE are ready for action on #WrestleMania #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/PhUsx3AJ5y— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
On Thursday night, a life-sized statue of WWE Hall of Fame inductee The @Undertaker was revealed in front of hundreds of members of the @WWEUniverse during the first night of #WrestleMania Axxess. pic.twitter.com/wn4IcP2NWn— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
It won't feel real until it happens...#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/shibybe1jq— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2022
TOMORROW!!! 🍻#WrestleMania @steveaustinBSR @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/rmcGjOJNVO— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
Ricochet beats the odds yet again.@KingRicochet | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pp4ogDGj1t— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2022
A 630 into a Recoil!!! 🤯#AndSTILL #ICTitle @KingRicochet #WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qL1faunARe— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
What's going on here? 👀 #SmackDown@humberto_wwe | @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/T5WDwlZYa8— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2022
Hold on a minute... 👀#ICTitle @humberto_wwe @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/Pz67jYcg5W— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
.@humberto_wwe almost had him!#ICTitle #WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Sp4BivqWoN— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
The will of The One & Only.@KingRicochet | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RQN0rGxj2u— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2022
Can @KingRicochet overcome the odds?!#ICTitle #WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/snC3D5Jgb8— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
.@KingRicochet defends the #ICTitle against @humberto_wwe and @AngelGarzaWwe! #SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/SPI3CJc2dd— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
What a moment for @MadcapMoss!#WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/02BbZT80KV— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
.@KingRicochet defends the #ICTitle in a Triple Threat Match RIGHT NOW on #WrestleMania #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7Yz6NPypP0— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
Madcap Moss is your 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal WINNER!@MadcapMoss | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aKfgbnRsyU— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2022
Bad omens. @MadcapMoss wins the Andre The Giant battle royal…#WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/frebWr1N3o— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2022
.@MadcapMoss makes history!— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
A round of applause for the 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal WINNER!#WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RH00jfgqj0
Finn Balor gets the best of @ArcherOfInfamy.@FinnBalor | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UfgmWAIvbQ— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2022
LET'S GO!!!#WrestleMania #SmackDown@CommanderAzeez @DilsherShanky pic.twitter.com/35HhuQSgZf— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
