×
Create
Notifications

WWE SmackDown Results: Vince McMahon threatens to fire ringside personality; Huge title match - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 1st, 2022)

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania saw some shocking developments!
The final SmackDown before WrestleMania saw some shocking developments!
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon 3
Modified 02 Apr 2022
Listicle

The SmackDown before WrestleMania kicked off with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The ring is filling up for the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on #WrestleMania #SmackDown! 📺 @FOXTV https://t.co/djTbNtOAi1

WWE SmackDown Results (April 1st, 2022): Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Who will be the winner of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy?! #WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/8wTgbHjfVK

Akira Tozawa and Reggie were eliminated first, followed by R-Truth. Jinder Mahal was the next one out before the Hurt Business took out T-Bar. Madcap Moss eliminated Drew Gulak before Happy Corbin showed up at ringside to watch the match.

There goes @DrewGulak!#WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/ti0s0hlj5n

Corbin assisted Moss from the outside, but the distraction caused Ciampa to blindside Madcap in the ring. Apollo Crews eliminated Cedric Alexander while Azeez took out Benjamin. Mansoor, Apollo, and the Viking Raiders were eliminated one by one before Azeez and Shanky eliminated each other.

LET'S GO!!!#WrestleMania #SmackDown@CommanderAzeez @DilsherShanky https://t.co/35HhuQSgZf

Finn Balor sent Damian Priest over the ropes before The Dirty Dawgs eliminated Ciampa. Balor, Moss, and the Dawgs remained in the ring, but Moss managed to eliminate Ziggler and Roode. Moss sent Balor outside before picking up the win!

Result: Madcap Moss won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

.@MadcapMoss makes history!A round of applause for the 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal WINNER!#WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/RH00jfgqj0

After the match, Moss got on the mic and made a silly joke about Texas before SmackDown continued.

Grade: B

Ricochet (c) vs. Angel vs. Humberto - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

The Lotharios isolated Ricochet right off the bat and took him down before unloading with kicks on the champ. The former tried for a springboard move but was caught by Angel.

Can @KingRicochet overcome the odds?!#ICTitle #WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/snC3D5Jgb8

Humberto and Angel were in the ring after Ricochet was sent outside, but the Lotharios refrained from attacking each other as we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Angel tried for a pin, but Humberto broke it up, leading to an argument between the two.

Hold on a minute... 👀#ICTitle @humberto_wwe @AngelGarzaWwe https://t.co/Pz67jYcg5W

Ricochet came in with a springboard crossbody and took out the Lotharios before getting a standing Moonsault on Humberto for a near fall. Ricochet headed up the ropes, and Humberto went after him. The champ managed to drop Humberto on Angel and hit the 630 and the Recoil on Angel and Humberto, respectively, for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Angel & Humberto

A 630 into a Recoil!!! 🤯#AndSTILL #ICTitle @KingRicochet #WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/qL1faunARe

Grade: B

We got a short video to hype Stone Cold Steve Austin's appearance on the KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

TOMORROW!!! 🍻#WrestleMania @steveaustinBSR @FightOwensFight https://t.co/rmcGjOJNVO

Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Zelina Vega & Carmella on SmackDown

.@NaomiWWE & @SashaBanksWWE face off against @CarmellaWWE & Queen Zelina ahead of #WrestleMania! #SmackDown @ZelinaVegaWWE https://t.co/nF54oBLT4W

Banks and Carmella kicked off the match, and Sasha was tossed out of the ring early on. The Boss was isolated in the opponent's corner as they tagged in and out while beating her up.

Carmella was in control and taunted Sasha before the latter tried to make the tag, but Zelina ran in and wiped Naomi off the apron. The Glow came in after finally getting a tag and hit a big double dropkick in the corner.

Naomi and Banks got some big moves in before the former picked up the win with a spit moonsault on Zelina in the corner.

Result: Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Zelina Vega & Carmella

Statement made!Can @SashaBanksWWE & @NaomiWWE take home the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania 38?!#SmackDown https://t.co/1ErMVi0XiD

Grade: B

Ronda Rousey was training backstage and said that if Charlotte doesn't tap out at WrestleMania, she will take the champ's arm off.

.@RondaRousey gets some last minute reps in ahead of her match against @MsCharlotteWWE at #WrestleMania! 💪 #SmackDown https://t.co/26HDrt1yQu

Charlotte came out next and repeatedly reiterated that she was cooler than Ronda, possibly to compensate for the fact that the latter was at least twice as strong as her.

#SmackDown Women’s Champion @MsCharlotteWWE shares just how confident she is going into #WrestleMania to face off against @RondaRousey! https://t.co/jTETCKWjEd

Boogs and Nakamura were making their entrance, and Pat McAfee was jamming out on the announce desk as usual. Austin Theory came out and dropped the latter on the desk before running off.

Will somebody get this punk outta here?!?! 😡#WrestleMania #SmackDown @PatMcAfeeShow @austintheory1 https://t.co/56E3ADSmW6

Pat chased after Theory, who ran into Vince McMahon's office. McAfee tried to kick the door down, but Mr. McMahon showed up and told him to go back and do his job, or he would cancel his WrestleMania match and fire him.

😮#WrestleMania #SmackDown @PatMcAfeeShow @VinceMcMahon @austintheory1 https://t.co/Ka4JEFgksz

Rick Boogs vs. Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

.@rickboogswwe is curling Jimmy @WWEUsos!#WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/jmxNAei80e

Boogs took control early on and caught Jimmy off a crossbody before lifting him 10 times and hitting the power slam. Uso took him down with some big strikes to the head, but Boogs lifted Jimmy into a military press and dropped him.

This guy...#WrestleMania #SmackDown @austintheory1 @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/SDzFCGqbex

Austin Theory was out once more and attacked Pat. Cole kept McAfee from fighting back, and Theory was on his way out when Finn Balor ambushed him from behind, and they headed to the ring, ending the match.

Result: DNF

Did @austintheory1 really just throw soda at @PatMcAfeeShow?! 😱 #SmackDown #WrestleMania https://t.co/jAyVW283SX

Grade: C

Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura & Finn Balor vs. The Usos & Austin Theory on SmackDown

.@ShinsukeN giving @austintheory1 a little taste of STRONG STYLE👑 on #WrestleMania #SmackDown! https://t.co/HMPXGjhFxS

A tag match was made official, and Nakamura was beating up Jimmy in the ring as we came back from commercials. Theory tagged in and took Nakamura out with a dive in the corner before hitting a vertical suplex.

Balor was next and sent Austin into the corner before Theory turned it around and stomped on him in the apron before tossing him outside. The Usos bounced Balor's head on the announce desk before sending him back in the ring.

#SmackDown Tag Team Champions @WWEUsos & @austintheory1 look to gain some early #WrestleMania momentum against the team of @ShinsukeN, @rickboogswwe & #USChampion @FinnBalor! https://t.co/mQzvcwVML3

The Usos attacked Finn while he was in the corner before Theory got the ATL on Balor and picked up the win while staring down Pat McAfee. The latter got in the ring, and Austin tried to taunt him, but Cole got McAfee to back off.

Result: The Usos & Austin Theory def. Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura & Finn Balor

Don't throw it all away, @PatMcAfeeShow! @austintheory1 #WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/EIjYl5edqs

Grade: B

Happy Talk was back on SmackDown, and one of the hosts was also the guest. Moss was excited about his Andre the Giant Memorial win, but Corbin brushed it off, calling Madcap his protégé.

Corbin hyped his match with Drew and renamed his sword Euphoria before making a joke about his mother. McIntyre walked out and Moss ran at him but was taken out with one strike.

Just a TASTE of what’s to come at #WrestleMania when @DMcIntyreWWE and Happy @BaronCorbinWWE go toe-to-toe! #SmackDown https://t.co/9UxmSzZBuS

McIntyre got a steel chair and headed to the ring, tossing it at Corbin before taking his sword back. The latter ran out before Drew could swing at him, and McIntyre destroyed the Happy Talk set as SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B+

Also Read Article Continues below

We had some great matches tonight on SmackDown including the Andre the Giant Battle Royal and an Intercontinental title match. Vince McMahon threatened to fire Pat McAfee while Corbin had a close call with Drew McIntyre's sword on the SmackDown before WrestleMania.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon 3
comments icon3 comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी