WWE SmackDown Live Results (April 22, 2022): Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair sign the contract for an "I Quit" match

Who will step up to Roman Reigns?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 23 April 2022 06:00 IST - Published: April, 23 2022 05:31 AM IST
Woods puts Butch in a Fireman's carry position but the latter grabs the former's ear to escape. Butch then drops Woods neck-first for a near fall. Butch goes for a DDT on Woods but the latter picks up another roll-up win.

Xavier Woods defeats Butch via Pinfall
Woods sweeps Butch off of his feet and lands a Senton.
Back from the break, Butch has Woods in a neck lock and continues to punish Woods with joint manipulation. Woods lands a couple of strikes and chops to create some separation.
Sheamus, Holland, and Kofi get involved. Butch leaps over Sheamus to land a forearm on Woods as we head to a commercial break.
Woods goes for a German Suplex but Butch counters with a back elbow and smashes him face-first into the turnbuckle. Woods throws Butch over the top rope and hits a dropkick through the ropes.
Butch fights back with a forearm and unloads on Woods. He goes for a German Suplex but Woods lands on his feet. 
Woods lands a Clothesline to put Butch down.
Butch goes after Woods early but the latter turns the tables with a few punches and uppercuts.
Butch vs Xavier Woods
Ronda turns the tide and attacks Charlotte with the kendo stick. Gulak grabs her and hands her the contract as Charlotte escapes the ring. Ronda isn't impressed and puts Gulak into the armbar position as he hands over a pen to her to sign the contract.
Ronda says at Backlash there won't be a referee to stop her from demolishing Charlotte as she will force her to abandon her baby, the SmackDown Women's title. Charlotte flips the table and launches an assault with a kendo stick.
Charlotte says that just like at WrestleMania, she'll find a way to make Ronda say the two most beautiful words in the English language, "I Quit" and signs the contract.
Flair tries to bully Gulak but Rousey steps in and the two have a go at each other. Charlotte says she defeated Ronda at WrestleMania and says that there are no rules in an "I Quit" match.
Drew Gulak gets the contract for the match. He says that he has prepared a special PowerPoint presentation for the "I Quit" match explaining the rules but Flair interrupts him.
The show kicks off with Adam Pearce in the ring introducing Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for their contract signing.
Welcome to the live coverage of WWE SmackDown. Stay tuned as we'll bring you all the action and highlights right here.

