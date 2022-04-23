Allow Notifications
Butch looking to rearrange the face of @AustinCreedWins!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/L9FnPvAvQz— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2022
Joint Manipulation.#Butch | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Eo4bxgLxBy— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 23, 2022
Chaos on #SmackDown!@RondaRousey | @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/nBHPSwjVN2— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 23, 2022
It's @RondaRousey's turn to send a message at the expense of @DrewGulak! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vH6nLIDPPj— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2022
"This time, no ref is going to put me off of you." - Ronda Rousey to @MsCharlotteWWE@RondaRousey | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EUVJHPdEw5— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 23, 2022
"Just like at #WrestleMania, I always find a way to win." - Charlotte Flair to @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xwGoQQFKUB— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 23, 2022
.@RondaRousey makes it official for #WMBacklash!#SmackDown #IQuit @MsCharlotteWWE @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/TvYO2S6sYG— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2022
.@RondaRousey vows to humiliate @MsCharlotteWWE at #WMBacklash!#SmackDown #IQuit pic.twitter.com/1HSGefZ80s— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2022
"Drew, Shut up!" - Charlotte Flair to @DrewGulak @MsCharlotteWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Dc9DtTCcfR— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 23, 2022
Queen "Tings"@MsCharlotteWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gpSQBa5lEQ— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 23, 2022
.@MsCharlotteWWE ALWAYS finds a way to win.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MIUtk2KTtU— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2022
Let's hear it for your #SmackDown Women's Champion!@MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/O22qjcn2Vx— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2022
The Opportunity takes center stage on #SmackDown@MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/P121vEeCXo— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2022
🛴 @SuperKingofBros vs. Jey @WWEUsos— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2022
🖋️ @MsCharlotteWWE and @RondaRousey #WMBacklash contract signing
🪓 @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @SamiZayn in a Lumberjack Match
🤣 @MadcapMoss vs. @AngelGarzaWwe
TONIGHT on #SmackDown at 8/7 C on @FOXTV https://t.co/mymO7wN3fO pic.twitter.com/ZA6fiP17Z3
