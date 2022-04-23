WWE SmackDown Results: Top champion defeated; Huge Steel Cage Match announced - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 22nd, 2022)

SmackDown kicked off with the contract signing between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Adam Pearce was in the ring with the two superstars and Drew Gulak brought the contract in before Flair and Rousey got into an argument over their WrestleMania match.

The Queen vowed to make Rousey say 'I Quit' and noted that this type of match did not have any rules. After making her signature on the contract, Flair flipped the table and attacked Rousey with a Kendo Stick.

Rousey turned it around and took the kendo stick away before Flair ran off backstage. Gulak was trying to hand Rousey the contract to sign, but The Baddest Woman on the Planet caught him with an armbar before making her signature.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 22nd, 2022): Xavier Woods vs. Butch

Xavier Woods had the early advantage and got some big moves in before getting a near fall off a clothesline. Butch unloaded on Woods before trying for the Fujiwara Arm Bar. Woods got out of the hold and countered a big suplex before Butch dropped him on the turnbuckles.

Butch was sent outside and over the announce desk before he hit a dive on Woods from the ring steps. After a break on SmackDown, Woods tried for a big move but Butch countered it into a move of his own. Butch tried for a DDT but Woods rolled him up for the win.

Result: Xavier Woods def. Butch

After the match, Butch ran into the crowd and beat up a security guy on his way out.

Grade: B

Ricochet was backstage on SmackDown and Jinder and Shanky showed up, asking the Intercontinental Champion to face one of them. Ricochet agreed and Shanky stepped up to the challenge.

GUNTHER vs. Teddy Goodz on SmackDown

Teddy Goodz was being knocked around in the ring and took a big boot before going down. GUNTHER hit a suplex from the apron to the inside before kicking his opponent down on the mat several times. Goodz was taking a beating and GUNTHER locked in a headlock before getting the powerbomb for the quick win.

Result: GUNTHER def. Teddy Goodz

Grade: C

RK-Bro was backstage and Riddle told Drew McIntyre that they were going to be lumberjacks for McIntyre's match with Sami Zayn.

Riddle vs. Jey Uso on SmackDown

Jey Uso was in control early on but Riddle came back with a kick and a suplex to even things out. He countered a big move and sent Uso outside before the latter countered his dive and dropped him on the apron and then the announce desk.

After a break on SmackDown, Riddle got a big boot, which seems odd to say since he's barefoot. He hit the Floating Bro and got a near fall before Jimmy Uso tried to interfere but Randy Orton dropped him on the announce desk.

In the ring, Jey got a neckbreaker after countering the RKO. Riddle recovered and hit the running knee before taking a superkick. Jey Uso went up top but Riddle got his knees up for the splash before getting the pin.

Result: Riddle def. Jey Uso

Grade: B

Sasha Banks and Naomi were out next and they realized that they had already wiped out all possible teams who could challenge them for the tag titles.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler came out to remind us that they're still on the SmackDown roster. The two teams stared each other down in the ring and the title match was set up.

Backstage on SmackDown, Happy Corbin told Madcap Moss that he wanted to team up once more but Moss just laughed in his face.

Madcap Moss vs. Angel on SmackDown

Madcap Moss had the early advantage in the ring and tossed Angel out of the ring and onto Humberto. Back in the ring, Humberto tried for a distraction and let Angel get the advantage but Moss recovered and hit a Fallaway Slam and a spear in the corner before getting the win the Punchline.

Result: Madcap Moss def. Angel

After the match, Corbin rushed to the ring and attacked Moss, taking him out with the End of Days before stealing his Andre the Giant trophy.

Grade: C

Sami Zayn was seen backstage and he was about to knock on Roman Reigns' locker room door but hesitated as we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Reigns and his cousins were still bummed about the loss as Zayn walked into the locker room. He said that Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro were teaming up and tried to get The Usos to help him out in tonight's match.

After Sami Zayn left, Roman Reigns told The Usos to take his name out of the mouths of anyone that spoke ill of him.

We got another promo from Lacey Evans before we headed for the main event on SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn - Lumberjack Match on SmackDown

The Usos showed up at ringside and Sami Zayn fled the ring right off the bat but the Lumberjacks sent him back in, twice. Drew McIntyre tossed Zayn around the ring as the match continued before the latter managed to toss him outside.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland were beating up McIntyre at ringside and the duo seemed to be on Zayn's side in addition to The Usos. Back after a break on SmackDown, McIntyre was still taking a beating from Holland and Sheamus before being sent back into the ring.

McIntyre tossed Zayn across the ring with Belly to Belly suplexes before a brawl broke out between the Lumberjacks and Sami Zayn tried to run once more. McIntyre dragged Zayn back into the ring but Jinder Mahal and the other Lumberjacks attacked him.

Drew McIntyre hit a dive and took out the crowd at ringside before Zayn tried running yet again. Adam Pearce came out and set up a Steel Cage match for next week between the two superstars after this one devolved into chaos.

Result: DNF

Jinder Mahal and Shanky attacked McIntyre in the ring, but The Scottish Warrior took them out and hit Mahal with the Claymore as Sami Zayn watched from the crowd.

Grade: B

Episode grade: B-

We got yet another match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn on SmackDown while Riddle picked up a win over Jey Uso. Happy Corbin attacked his former best friend while Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair had a showdown tonight.

