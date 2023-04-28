WWE SmackDown Live Results (April 28, 2023): WWE Draft, The Usos vs KO and Sami Zayn

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown here!
#WWEDraft Round 3 picks! Thoughts? #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/fA1ivKtY2p— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 29, 2023
Teddy Long is in the house, PLAYA! #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/z4AcKePG1N— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 29, 2023
It's JBL! #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/Vsjdhq9a5R— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 29, 2023
#WWEDraft Round 2 picks are in!— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 29, 2023
Thoughts? #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/FadsXoIeoa
YOOO!! @TherealRVD is in the house! 🔥🔥#SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/9pgIOIkjF3— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 29, 2023
UP NEXT: @PeteDunneYxB vs @RealLAKnight! #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/BeCiinSct9— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 29, 2023
FACE-TO-FACE! #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/ZQibHQgVqm— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 29, 2023