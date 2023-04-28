Create
WWE SmackDown Live Results (April 28, 2023): WWE Draft, The Usos vs KO and Sami Zayn

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 29, 2023 06:40 IST

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown here!

06:40 (IST)29 APR 2023

Rhea Ripley shows up after the match and dropkicks Vega. She follows it up with a headbutt to Sonya Deville. Rhea goes for the Riptide but Vega reverses it into a DDT and plants the champ.

06:39 (IST)29 APR 2023

Deville looks in control of the match but Vega rolls her up for the win.

Zelina Vega def. Sonya Deville

06:38 (IST)29 APR 2023

Sonya Deville vs Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega has a big match coming at Backlash, and she has a big match tonight against Sonya Deville. Vega locks in an armbar against the ropes early, but the ref forces her to break the hold. 

Chelsea Green distracts Vega from ringside, and Deville is back on top. Deville has a headlock locked in, but Vega breaks free. Deville takes her down with a boot to the head, but it's only a two-count.

RAW picks a former world champion - The Miz.

SmackDown get to make the next pick and they pick The OC - AJ Styles, Gallows, Anderson and Mia Yim.

For the first pick of Round 3, SmackDown picks Bobby Lashley. RAW picks Drew McIntyre.

JBL and Sportskeeda's very own Teddy Long are set to host the next round of the WWE Draft.

Strowman clears house at ringside, but Angelo Dawkins flies over the top rope and takes Strowman out. Ricochet's turn to dive, and he takes out Dawkins. Back in the ring, Dawkins plants Ricochet, and Ford follows it up with a Frog Splash! He goes for the cover... 1-2-3!! The Street Profits pick up the win.

The Street Profits def. Ricochet & Braun Strowman and LWO

We're back from the break and we have Ricochet and Del Toro going back and forth. Ricochet goes face-first into the turnbuckle. He hits back with a boot to the face and tosses Del Toro out of the ring.

Street Profits vs Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs LWO

Braun Strowman clears the ring almost immediately as the match starts. He goes to toss Ricochet over the ropes, but he's hesitant at first but ends up agreeing. Strowman tossed Ricochet out and wipes out four superstars as we head to a commercial break.

SmackDown, for the next pick, selects Edge. RAW selects Matt Riddle.

For their pick, RAW really pick up a good deal. They get the Intercontinental Champion Gunther, along with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci!

06:09 (IST)29 APR 2023

SmackDown gets the 1st pick of Round 2 of the WWE Draft, and they pick the Street Profits. 

Rob Van Dam and Michael P.S. Hayes are backstage. Both will be special presenters tonight.

The Usos are backstage with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Heyman is giving a pep talk. He says that tonight is the night they win back their titles and get drafted to the Island of Relevancy as champions or they can join the obscurity of being on RAW. Heyman then ominously hands some wrist tape to Solo Sikoa.

Butch locks in an armbar on LA Knight but he grabs the bottom rope. He then sends Butch face-first into the turnbuckle. He follows it up with the Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

LA Knight def. Butch

We're back from the break, and Butch has taken control of the match. He has Knight grounded and boots him in the back of the head for a two-count. LA Knight rolls out of the ring, but there's no respite as Butch hits him with a moonsault off the apron. LA Knight hits back with a superplex off the top rope! Butch kicks out at two.

LA Knight vs Butch

The match starts off fast, and Butch draws first blood, taking LA Knight down with a shoulder tackle and immediately going to work on his fingers. 

Butch pays tribute to Sheamus, hitting the 10 beats. He then locks in a submission hold, but only briefly. LA Knight forces Butch to break the hold by sending him throat-first into the ropes.

UP NEXT: Butch takes on LA Knight.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are out and Sami warns The Usos about Roman again. The Usos again claim that KO will turn on him. KO is enraged. He says that all he cares about is retaining the titles.

Triple H introduces The Usos before heading to the back. The Usos congratulate Roman Reigns for being the #1 draft pick. We also learn that Roman has not been responding to The Usos' calls and messages.

The first-round finishes with RAW picking Cody Rhodes at #2, SmackDown drafting Bianca Belair at #3, and RAW picking Becky Lynch at #4.

SmackDown gets the #1 pick in the draft, and they select Roman Reigns in a package deal along with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of WWE SmackDown. The 2023 WWE Draft starts tonight and Triple H kicks things off, explaining the rules and introducing the draft pool.
